247Sports updated its top Class of 2019 players, and a Georgia commit is now No. 1

After analyzing summer camps, combines, and 7-on-7 scrimmages all summer, 247Sports provided an update to its list of top players on Thursday. The recruiting site’s player rankings included a shuffle at the top, with a Georgia commit now sitting at No. 1.
Five-star defensive end Nolan Smith is now 247Sports’ No. 1 player in the Class of 2019. The 6-3, 232-pound Smith takes the spot over defensive end Zach Harrison, who is now ranked second.
“We love Harrison, but we came to the realization that Smith has enough freakish athleticism of his own with a 4.51 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical,” 247Sports’ Barton Simmons wrote. “But he also has none of the refinement concerns. The Georgia commit is polished, dominated elite competition last year as an underclassman and at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, he has no size concerns. Smith is the rare prospect that is both safe and has immense upside.”
Smith committed to Georgia in January 2017. At the time, Smith had offers from Alabama, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“Georgia believed in me because it was the first team to offer and help at a camp,” Smith told The Macon Telegraph last January. “Georgia is my home.”
247Sports’ revamped player rankings also featured eight new players earn a five-star rating and 19 players join the sites Top247 list. Click here to see a summary of 247Sports’ changes and here to see the new Top247 rankings.
