Georgia gets creative with how its using Jonathan Ledbetter on defense

Jonathan Ledbetter could see some snaps at another position this season.
With Georgia bringing in graduate transfer Jay Hayes on the defensive line, Ledbetter has been taking reps at outside linebacker. Ledbetter, a starter at defensive end in 2017, mentioned that when Georgia wants to use bigger players in certain packages, Hayes lines up at defensive end and he is an outside linebacker.
This, Ledbetter noted, allows Georgia to line up against running plays with bigger and stronger players who can also move well.
“That’s just good to set edges and play big up front when we need to against those type of teams,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said he weighs around 280 pounds at the moment. Therefore, when Georgia goes to its base and nickel packages, Ledbetter is able to give Georgia a stout look up front against the run. In smaller defensive packages, Ledbetter said he moves back to defensive end, with the slightly smaller and speedier outside linebackers working off the edge.
It looks like Ledbetter will be among those looking to replace the production left behind by outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, who graduated and are now in the NFL. In addition to Ledbetter, D’Andre Walker, Walter Grant, Robert Beal, Keyon Richardson, Brenton Cox, Adam Anderson and Azeez Ojulari will compete for playing time at the position.
“We got a bunch of young guys. They show a lot of promise,” Ledbetter said. “They have a lot of talent. It’s just always the experience part. You want to get those guys in early and get them reps early so they’re able to make a difference in the beginning of the season and the end of the season.”
In what was a bit of a breakout year, Ledbetter recorded 38 total tackles (5.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks in 2017. During the spring, he emerged as one of Georgia’s defensive leaders due to the number of losses the players absorbed due to graduation and the NFL draft.
While Ledbetter is spending some time at outside linebacker, this isn’t the first time he’s worked at the position. As a freshman, he also cross-trained at outside linebacker. Still, his primary position is expected to be at defensive end, especially against the number of spread offenses the Bulldogs will face in 2018.
Ledbetter has taken to the challenge of practicing at both spots.
“It’s kind of fun to have a big guy out there who can run around,” he said. “It’s pretty fun for me.”
