Georgia defensive backs continue competition for starting spots

Georgia lost eight key defensive contributors from last year’s team that reached the national championship. It’s something head coach Kirby Smart has heard plenty about this offseason.
Given the players lost to graduation and early entry to the NFL, the Bulldogs will rely on some new faces on the defensive side of the ball.
With some attention placed on the SEC East favorites in this area, Smart said his team can use it as motivation for the upcoming season.
“You guys keep printing how many we lost, and I think that helps us,” Smart said. “This gives us the chip on the shoulder that so many people want.”
One of these areas is in the secondary, where Georgia will have to replace three defensive backs. Dominick Sanders, Aaron Davis and Malkom Parrish played vital roles for the Bulldogs in its national championship runner-up season.
That leaves openings at safety, cornerback and the star position.
At SEC Media Days, safety J.R. Reed said Richard LeCounte, a former five-star prospect, has made strides in becoming the kind of starter Georgia needs at the position. LeCounte got to work behind both Sanders and Reed a year ago, and then got the majority of the first-team reps at safety this past spring.
“Richard LeCounte is very mature now,” Reed said. “When he first got here, he was young. He was a freshman. Now, he’s matured. He’s learned the playbook really well, and I expect big things from him this year.”
LeCounte had a strong G-Day spring game as he recorded an interception and nearly had another. This came after Smart motivated him with some harsh words about his approach to practice earlier in the spring.
LeCounte enters the spring as a presumed starter. But there is definitely some competition at the open cornerback and star spots. At star, junior Tyrique McGhee has a chance to step into a bigger role. While McGhee is only 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, he plays tougher than his size.
Reed is a big believer in McGhee, who can play corner and star, contributing much more in Georgia’s secondary in 2018.
“I definitely think he’ll have a breakout year for us this year,” Reed said. “He had a great year last year, good little intro year. I just think this year he’s more mature. It’s his year to shine.”
Competition at star will include at least two other players for now. During the spring, sophomore William Poole played quite a bit at the position. While Deangelo Gibbs was not with the program in the spring, he has participated with the team this summer and is considered to be on the roster at this time.
“As far as Deangelo Gibbs, he’s on our team currently and working out with the team,” Smart said.
At cornerback, Mark Webb was running with the first team before a meniscus tear sidelined him. He is expected to be back for preseason practice. Georgia also welcomed Tyson Campbell, the No. 2 cornerback recruit in the nation, to the team this summer. Campbell figures to compete for a starting spot as well.
“He’s a real hungry guy, a real speedy guy too,” Reed said. “He works very hard.”
