Former Georgia player Todd Gurley cashes in, gets extension with the Los Angeles Rams

After three years in the NFL, former Georgia player Todd Gurley is cashing in on his status as one of the league’s top running backs.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Gurley and the Los Angeles have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $60 million, $45 million of which is guaranteed. The extension keeps Gurley with the Rams for six more seasons and effectively resets the running back market.
Per Roster Management System, the $45 million would give Gurley more guaranteed money in a single contract than any NFL running back in league history, surpassing Adrian Peterson’s $36 million in 2011.
Gurley receives the extension after his best professional season yet. Gurley, who was taken by the Rams with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, ran for 1,305 yards and scored a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns in 2017. His efforts helped the Rams capture their first NFC West title since 2003.
Since entering the league in the 2015 season, Gurley has rushed for 3,296 yards and scored 29 rushing touchdowns. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015, selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2017 and was named a First Team All-Pro in 2017.
Comments