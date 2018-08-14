Georgia defensive back Tyrique McGhee.
Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

The Georgia Bulldogs will be down a defensive back for the start of the season

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

August 14, 2018 01:49 PM

The Georgia Bulldogs will be down a defensive back for the opening stretch of the 2018 season.

Dawgs247’s Jake Rowe reported Tuesday that rising junior defensive back Tyrique McGhee will miss four to six weeks due to a foot injury he sustained in Georgia’s scrimmage Saturday. McGhee had been in the mix to start in a Georgia defensive backfield that will have several new faces in 2018.

McGhee played in in 15 games for Georgia in 2017 and started in two of those contests. He ended the season second among all Bulldogs defenders with six pass breakups and had a career-high five tackles in the Bulldogs’ Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

McGhee has appeared in 28 over his first two years at Georgia. He signed with the Bulldogs in the Class of 2016 as a three-star recruit.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

