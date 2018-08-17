Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) is lifted into the air by teammate Isaiah Wynn (77) after his first quarter touchdown against Florida Saturday in Jacksonville.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) is lifted into the air by teammate Isaiah Wynn (77) after his first quarter touchdown against Florida Saturday in Jacksonville. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) is lifted into the air by teammate Isaiah Wynn (77) after his first quarter touchdown against Florida Saturday in Jacksonville. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

One of the top NFL rookies drafted from the Georgia Bulldogs is out for the season

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

August 17, 2018 01:41 PM

Former Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn’s rookie season in the NFL has ended after two preseason games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wynn tore his achilles and will be out for the 2018 season. The Patriots selected Wynn with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wynn came to the Patriots after a standout four-year run at Georgia. In his senior year, Wynn started all 15 of the Bulldogs’ games at left tackle. He helped pave the way for a Georgia team that won 13 games, rushed for 258 yards per game and reached the College Football Playoff Championships in 2017.

Wynn was one of two Georgia players taken by the Patriots, with running back Sony Michel going to New England eight picks after Wynn.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.