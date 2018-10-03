‘Better every week’: Georgia’s secondary is progressing despite preseason concerns

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte took the brunt of criticism during a practice drill.
After he finished a rep, Georgia’s defensive coordinator and secondary coach Mel Tucker blurted words of advice to the sophomore, and LeCounte grimaced, indicating a slight hand issue. Tucker glanced at one of his leading defensive backs sternly and wasn’t pleased with the behavior.
“Why are you always crying?” asked Tucker.
LeCounte later would need his thumb and wrist taped for precautionary reasons after getting his hand caught during practice. Nevertheless, the exchange served as another example of LeCounte’s acceptance of coaching, which has transferred to on-field production.
Through five games, LeCounte has 27 tackles, two pass breakups and a pass deflection. He came close to an interception against South Carolina but was called out of bounds. Then, in Georgia’s 38-12 win over Tennessee, he drew some cheers from the crowd after some loud hits on Volunteer playmakers.
The improvements have been seen across the Bulldogs’ secondary, too. It wasn’t too long ago that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart voiced his concerns about the youth and depth of the positions. Nearing the halfway mark of the season (with a freshman starter in Tyson Campbell), Georgia ranks 17th nationally in passing defense by allowing an average of 167.4 yards per game.
“I’m proud of the competition in practice. They’re getting better every week,” Smart said Saturday after Georgia allowed 143 yards. “We have to continue to grow, and I didn’t think we got tested too much out there (against Tennessee). It was like they were playing to keep the game close and didn’t take a whole lot of deep shots.”
The top priority is not allowing big plays — either in the run or pass game. Thus far, that has been met as Georgia has allowed only five plays of 20 yards or more. Smart conceded that his secondary is getting better and “may be faster than last year.”
But is the unit underrated? Time will tell in the four consecutive games against ranked SEC teams. The Bulldogs begin that stretch Oct. 13 at LSU.
“I wouldn’t say underrated or anything, but we try to be the best that we can,” LeCounte said. “The accolades come with a great defense, but we focus on playing team defense and getting the job done every week.”
A majority of Georgia’s production, however, could be credited to Deandre Baker — someone who has received national attention. The senior cornerback is rated as the best in the country with a grade of 90.4, according to grades by Pro Football Focus.
“Every week I look forward to going against the top receiver on the opposite team,” Baker said.
Georgia’s concerns are diminished, progress has been made and the unit is back to full health. The only thing missing is the flair. It started to show against Middle Tennessee when LeCounte was seen entering the field with a baseball bat to symbolize the unit’s mentality.
Up next, a nickname. As the linebackers are called the “Wolfpack,” the secondary is still in search of a moniker.
“We’re going to have to come up with one,” LeCounte said.
