‘We just didn’t play our best as a team’ against LSU, Georgia tight end says

University of Georgia Bulldogs football tight end Charlie Woerner said the intensity at LSU was a challenge, but it wasn't too much different than other SEC road games. "We just didn't play our best as team," he said. "We kind of hurt ourselves."
