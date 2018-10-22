Georgia’s run defense faces multi-faceted test with Florida backfield

As Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stood at the podium after a blowout of Vanderbilt, he knew where the biggest concern was.
Georgia’s run defense has been shoddy throughout the past month, and Smart’s answer to a question about its state was blunt.
“We’re about to see, real quick,” Smart said on Oct. 6 with a bit of a chuckle.
Georgia did see a weekend later, and it wasn’t in the Bulldogs’ favor.
In the 36-16 loss to LSU, the defensive unit allowed 275 yards to a Tigers team that was persistent on running the football. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire racked up a game-high 145 yards alone.
And don’t forget the 59-yard run from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
“We just have to have focus and have everyone do their jobs,” Georgia inside linebacker Tae Crowder said. “It’s the little things and maybe one-or-two guys not doing their jobs. We have to practice hard and as a team.”
Georgia’s defensive backfield has found itself working a lot on the run game in recent weeks, and that normally isn’t a good sign.
The Bulldogs’ front seven has been insufficient in tackling opposing runners, and some of that may be due to a slew of defensive line injuries — most notably David Marshall who specializes in the run. Marshall remains out for Saturday’s game against Florida.
It’s the one area, Smart said, that Georgia can’t allow its secondary to be in. The Bulldogs plan to “build a wall” and finish tackles within the front seven.
“We’re the last line of defense in a sense,” Georgia safety J.R. Reed said. “Anything that pops out of there, you have to get him on the ground. We don’t run busting through for a touchdown, and if it gets past us, then it’s our fault in the secondary.”
Georgia faces another test with Florida and a backfield with a number of assets. It’s quite similar to the Bulldogs’ approach with running backs D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien.
Florida doesn’t have a feature running back, but it’s a nearly equal workload between senior Jordan Scarlett and junior Lamical Perine. Scarlett only has one more carry (70) and five more total yards (381) than Perine.
Florida rounds out its rotation with a freshman (and a former Georgia recruiting target) in Dameon Pierce. Pierce has added 302 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
Smart said it could be a significant differentiation between coach Dan Mullen’s teams at Mississippi State and his first at Florida — a consistent presence of a productive backfield. Florida has an experienced group of offensive linemen led by senior Martez Ivey.
“He’s got a really good stable of backs. They’re all big blowers, powerful guys who run through tackles and good running backs,” Smart said. “They do a great job as physical, downhill runners.”
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said the 275 yards allowed against the Tigers was a “wakeup call,” and he anticipates the run defense to soon be perceived in a different light.
“What (LSU) did isn’t indicative of what we should be doing,” Ledbetter said. “If we all do our jobs, we will have success.”
