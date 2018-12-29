Deandre Baker sitting out the Sugar Bowl gives Georgia a unique advantage for 2019

How does a possible first-round NFL Draft pick decide whether or not playing one final game is worth it? Consider this: you’re on a game show and given a choice between a guaranteed prize package that includes a new car, a luxurious vacation and a few other irresistible goods.
Next to it stands a mystery box. It could be anything, but the chances of it being as good as what’s guaranteed are slim-to-none. Would you pick the mystery box? Probably not. That would be borderline foolish, because there’s so much risk involved in that decision.
That’s the type of decision that Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker faced when deciding whether to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 or forgoing the opportunity to prepare for the NFL draft without injury. Although, this was to much greater proportion. It was either play in basically an exhibition game to finish the season or risk a first-round draft choice and millions of dollars.
After Baker originally stated his intention to play in the game prior to accepting the Jim Thorpe Award in early December, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Baker will sit out Tuesday night. He missed the final few practices (which essentially served as writing on the wall) before Georgia traveled to New Orleans — in which Baker joined the team.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“We support him in this decision,” Smart said. “It’s a tough decision, when you look at it. He was forced to make it. I think it was on his mind. He met with his family about it. It was really important to him that he stay with the team.”
Baker’s teammates echo the same sentiments of support, and his value to the Bulldogs over four seasons serve as evidence why there is an abundance of approval. Essentially, there is no gain for Georgia if Baker did suit up against Texas … other than a farewell.
It begins with his presence as a lockdown cornerback. Baker hasn’t allowed a touchdown completion in two seasons and gave Georgia a sense of dependability throughout its last two seasons as national title contenders. Without Baker’s success, a 15th-ranked pass defense this season (8th in 2017) likely wouldn’t have materialized.
Despite ending his collegiate career a game early, Baker showed dedication to playing at Georgia after his junior season. Baker had a climbing draft grade and wanted to return for one more go-round after the Bulldogs fell short of a national title. His reason for doing so, which he stated in April, didn’t happen: “I felt I could help my team get back to the same game.”
Baker is the latest in a trend of acclaimed pro prospects sitting out a bowl game. Some notable names include West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Stanford running back Bryce Love and a trio of Michigan players.
Georgia understands that Baker carries a first-round draft grade: Go get the money.
“He is just in a situation where he is really blessed right now and he is where he needs to be,” said Jonathan Ledbetter, a fellow senior who opted to play in the Sugar Bowl. “I’m just happy that he talked to us about it and got our input and we support him.”
In the most unusual of ways, it’s almost as beneficial for Georgia as it is for Baker. There’s a chance to play its younger depth in which all of the starters could return. Baker will likely be replaced by freshman Tyson Campbell — who started in nine games this season — and redshirt freshman Eric Stokes will stand opposite.
That makes two “freshmen” getting starting experience together against a nationally-ranked opponent. For Georgia, it weighs more than one last celebratory hoorah for Baker as development starts.
“You don’t replace Deandre Baker. He’s a great player,” said Georgia outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning, who served as the team’s defensive coach representative Saturday. “We’re really, really excited for him as he’s moving forward, but we have a lot of guys that have gotten significant snaps this season. That transition will be smooth.”
Added Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger: “When a guy who’s one of the best in the country decides not to play, the next guy isn’t that much farther behind.”
Georgia has argued throughout the season that it has one of the nation’s premier secondaries, and it will be put to the test against Texas’ playmakers led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Any letdown without the senior leader? Not much. Georgia takes on its own mystery box as the 2019 season for these young cornerbacks starts in New Orleans.
“I think (Texas believes) a little bit. I don’t think there is any drop-off in our guys between Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell at cornerback,” said defensive back Tyrique McGhee, who could also rotate at cornerback with Mark Webb. “We are confident in the cornerbacks doing their job and holding up.”
Comments