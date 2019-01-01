Bad Bevo! Texas mascot charges Uga on sidelines before Sugar Bowl

Sweet viral videos of animals who aren’t meant to be friends should be left behind in 2018 because two of the college football’s most beloved mascots almost got into a tussle before the Sugar Bowl.
Uga X, the University of Georgia’s live bulldog representative, was walking the sidelines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome around 7 p.m. CST near Bevo, the Texas Longhorns’ longhorn, who was in a pen behind barriers.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
But Bevo was not in the mood for pleasantries.
As captured in multiple Twitter videos, Bevo is seen barreling toward Uga and the two meet almost nose to nose. The English bulldog was quickly taken away, but it looks as if multiple spectators were knocked around. Cheers are heard moments later in the background.
A tweet earlier this week from the official Bevo XV account showed the two mascots in good spirits, but it’s possible the pressure of an impeding kick-off put friendship on the backburner.
Comments