University of Georgia lands Tennessee transfer at the tight end position

By Justin Baxley

February 07, 2019 01:55 PM

The University of Georgia is not done adding depth to its 2019 recruiting class. The Bulldogs landed Eli Wolf, a transfer tight end from the University of Tennessee on Thursday, according to a social media post by Wolf.

“After exploring my options to finish my final season of college football, I have decided to transfer from the University of Tennessee,” Wolf said in the post. “I have chosen to play my last collegiate season at the University of Georgia.”

The move comes a day after Georgia added three-star tight end Brett Seither out of Clearwater Central Catholic. Wolf becomes the third tight end in the class with Ryland Goede from Kennesaw Mountain and Seither.

The Bulldogs came into the offseason looking to replace starting tight end Isaac Nauta who declared early for the NFL draft and backup tight end Jackson Harris.

During his time at Tennessee, Wolf caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

“I am blessed, humbled, but most importantly very excited at the opportunity ahead of me,” Wolf said.

