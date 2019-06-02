Georgia’s baseball season ends at home after two losses to Florida State in NCAA regional

‘Bottom line is they kicked our tail’: UGA head coach, players speak after 12-3 loss to Florida State University of Georgia Bulldogs lost 12-3 to Florida State University Saturday night in the NCAA Athens Regional. Thye now must win three games in a row to advance on in tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Georgia Bulldogs lost 12-3 to Florida State University Saturday night in the NCAA Athens Regional. Thye now must win three games in a row to advance on in tournament.

One can predict the success of a Cole Wilcox start fairly early. It took only two pitches for Georgia’s freshman to show signs of shakiness in a season-deciding rematch of Florida State.

Seminoles’ shortstop Mike Salvatore, who has wrecked Georgia pitching in an assortment of ways over the past 24 hours, laced a leadoff single. Florida State right fielder Reese Albert followed with a home run in the territory of cracking a parked car’s windshield. Those shaky trends followed as Wilcox’s lack of fastball command led to Georgia dropping a 10-1 decision to Florida State.

The third-seeded Seminoles (39-21) beat Georgia (46-17) twice to clinch a spot in the NCAA super regionals against the Baton Rouge Regional’s victor. Georgia had to win two consecutive games against its ACC foe to advance, but fell short in its second elimination contest. Florida State outscored Georgia 22-3 in two games.

For two straight seasons, Georgia wrote its tournament script in similar fashion: bowing out of a NCAA regional after being named a national seed.

Back to Wilcox, who Georgia rightfully entrusted with such pressure-packed stakes with a strong finish to the season. His fastball that touches 100 mph has frequently been an advantage, but showed its detrimental side after a strong approach by the Seminoles’ lineup. Wilcox allowed five walks in 3.2 innings, and uncharacteristic mistakes by Georgia’s defense transformed those miscues into runs.

Georgia tallied three errors on the evening, which is far from its norm. But it is a trend that began against Ole Miss in the SEC tournament. The biggest momentum swing in Florida State’s favor came after Albert — there’s that guy again — singled after a grounder went through Aaron Schunk and was eventually overthrown by Tucker Maxwell. A five-run deficit for Georgia’s offense became insurmountable.

That wasn’t for a lack of trying, though. Florida State starter Conor Grady has a record of command issues, and the Bulldogs drew walks. In the third and fifth innings, Georgia recorded a leadoff single. But then Grady’s best friend since the day he picked up a baseball — a double play — met him at Foley Field and squandered any traction.

One temporary offensive surge that allowed a bit of amazement to percolate, however, was a solo home run by Maxwell. His zinger landed over the right field bleachers and over the fence that divides the field from a fraternity “greenhouse.” It marked his third home run of the regional.

Georgia must’ve exhausted most of its run allotment in the blowout win over Florida Atlantic. Nevertheless, a switch to the bullpen didn’t hold for the Bulldogs to mount a comeback. Junior Zac Kristofak entered for the first time this regional, and Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin rightfully had confidence in his bullpen depth. But Kristofak allowed four runs to score, and Salvatore began another surge with a two RBI double.

As the No. 4 national seed, Georgia’s expectation lay in making its first trip to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series for the first time since 2008. Sunday’s earlier-than-anticipated exit likely serves as a disappointment inside the team locker room.

Inside the other dugout, however the swan song for Florida State head coach Mike Martin turns itself into an appealing Cinderella story.