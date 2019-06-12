UGA’s ‘Pitt-master’ lands another monstrous offensive lineman. Here’s the latest on recruiting

Georgia assistant coach-offensive line Sam Pittman during the Bulldogs’ game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Athens, Ga. Georgia Sports Communication

Sam Pittman does it again. But it’s seemingly standard protocol by now.

Georgia’s offensive line coach stole the Twitter show during the NBA Finals on Monday night. He received an official pledge from four-star offensive tackle Joshua Braun, and the time came for Pittman’s signature videos to return.

Pittman watched the widely-watched matchup between Golden State and Toronto as the camera rolled, with his pet bulldog Lucy grasped in his right arm. He indicated the “news” happening in the south, while the big game was occurring north of the Canadian border. He capped it off with a “YESSIRRR” and a big smile.

His recruiting wins are routine, and those videos bring an extra jolt of excitement to the fan base.

Pittman’s latest unnamed announcement comes after Braun, a 335-pound lineman out of Suwannee High School, chose Georgia over Florida. The Live Oak, Florida, native’s decision came within hours after the Gators lost a pledge from a four-star cornerback. Braun has yet to take an official visit to Georgia, but opted to make his commitment public rather early in the process.

Georgia’s recruiting class carries 12 commitments for 2020, and three (Braun, Warren Brinson and Jalen Carter) have come over the last month. Four of them are offensive linemen. Braun follows the coveted addition of five-star Tate Ratledge from Rome, and stands as the biggest lineman among the group at 360 pounds. That makes for 1,270 pounds of run blocking and quarterback protection.

Braun chose Georgia over a few influences from rival schools. The obvious was Florida in contention for his services, and he plays at the prep level within shouting distance of Gainesville, Florida. His brother, Parker Braun, was a former offensive lineman at Georgia Tech. He transferred to Texas in February after the Yellow Jackets’ underwent a coaching change.

Braun ranks as the 25th-best player at his position, according to 247Sports.com. Georgia is slotted at No. 4 in the national recruiting rankings for 2020. Now that many of its offensive line targets are pledged, some of the running back prospects have taken notice with numerous interactions on Twitter. Among them are Kendall Milton and Tank Bigsby, both of whom are uncommitted.

Monday evening was another ho-hum recruiting moment for Pittman. Another big addition, and another piece to Georgia’s already-formidable offensive line.