UGA star receiver Jeremiah Holloman dismissed after report of him choking, punching woman

‘The last game is over with’: UGA receiver Jeremiah Holloman speaks with media in New Orleans The Georgia Bulldogs are in New Orleans, La., preparing for the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. UGA receiver Jeremiah Holloman spoke with media Friday about preparation for the game and how the team has dealt with its recent loss to Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Georgia Bulldogs are in New Orleans, La., preparing for the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. UGA receiver Jeremiah Holloman spoke with media Friday about preparation for the game and how the team has dealt with its recent loss to Alabama.

University of Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman has been dismissed from the team following an alleged 2018 assault.

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program,” Coach Kirby Smart said in a statement to The Covington News. “We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”

A UGA Police Department report, first released by The Covington News, says Holloman choked and punched a woman during an argument in 2018.

The Telegraph was able to obtain a copy of the report Friday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim reported the April 22, 2018, incident to UGAPD on June 2, 2019. She and Holloman were arguing after the 2018 G-Day spring game before things turned physical, according to the report.

The victim said Holloman choked her and punched her in the face, injuring her eyebrow, nose, neck and face. The scar from a cut on her eyebrow was still visible when police spoke with her, according to the report.

She went to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center immediately after the incident and received six stitches, the report states. Medical records obtained by police confirmed the victim was admitted to the hospital for nasal laceration, facial injury and a head injury on April 22.

“(The victim) stated she told doctors at the hospital that she received her injuries from falling in the shower,” the report states.

According to information provided by the victim and Holloman to police about that night, the two had gone out downtown after the game and returned to Holloman’s Rooker Hall dorm room sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The two ended up arguing at the dorm room and the victim told police she called Holloman’s brother, Layfeatte Holloman Jr., to give her a ride home.

“(The victim) advised while waiting for Layfeatte Jr., Jeremiah choked her. (The victim) advised while Jeremiah choked her Layfeatte Jr. walked in and pulled Jeremiah off of her. (The victim) advised that Jeremiah reached around Layfeatte Jr. and punched her in the face,” the report states.





Photos provided to police show the victim’s right eye was “swollen and almost closed” and “there were red scratches and bruises on her face and neck,” the report says.

When questioned by police, Holloman said he “threw a jab,” hitting the victim in the face. He said he saw her bleeding.

“She also advised she wasn’t sure of the specific date she cut ties with Jeremiah but said she did so because she never looked at him the same after the incident on 4/22/2018,” the report states.

Holloman told police the victim reached out to him via text message on June 6 stating she was “upset about him dating someone that attends the same school as her” and sent threatening messages. When asked by police if his statement was true, the victim denied sending him any recent messages.

“I then asked her if she knew a reason for Jeremiah saying she sent him messages and was upset at him for dating someone else, she advised that ‘he just needs something to say to have his back,’” the report states.

The victim decided to not pursue criminal charges in the case, according to the report.

Correction: An earlier version of this article contained a photograph from the Associated Press that incorrectly identified No. 9 Ameer Speed as No. 9 Jeremiah Holloman. The photo has been removed.