Georgia adds three 2020 prospects, suffers flipped pledge ahead of dead period
For the next month, a heap of recruiting activity around programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) takes a backseat. A dead period began Monday and continues through July 24 — around the time programs open up preseason practice periods.
Prior to the halt of prospect visits to campus, Georgia had a flurry of recruiting fireworks glow through Athens. Most of them, all throughout the past week, lit up the black, humidity-laden sky with streams of red and white. Only one proved to be a dud.
More prospects may reveal pledges and add to the 2020 recruiting class throughout the next month, but the finish was strong on the trail.
Here’s a look at where Georgia stands with 68 days remaining until the season’s opening kick at Vanderbilt on Sept. 1.
ADDITIONS
Four-star wide receiver Marcus Rosemy: Another day, another new Bulldog making his way to Athens from South Florida. It seems like a never-ending pipeline as offensive coordinator James Coley has his pulse on the area as a Miami native. Marcus Rosemy, a four-star out of Fort Lauderdale, comes from the highly-touted St. Thomas Aquinas program.
Rosemy, a top-50 player, ranks as the 39th-overall player nationally and the fourth-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rosemy recorded 764 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He chose Georgia over Florida, which gives Smart another win over Gators’ second-year coach Dan Mullen.
Three-star wide receiver Corey Wren: Georgia dove into the Bayou to land a speedy receiver out of New Orleans. Corey Wren, standing at 5-foot-9, is regarded for his speed. That element is similar to that of former Bulldogs Mecole Hardman or Ahkil Crumpton. Wren is a two-time indoor 60-meter state champion with a personal record of 6.80 seconds.
Two-star kicker Jared Zirkel: In this case, it’s a good thing for Georgia that it has a two-star included in its 2020 recruiting haul. That rating usually means it’s a kicker and a reputable one. Jared Zirkel, out of Kerrville, Texas, fits that mold. He won a kickoff competition at Georgia and was awarded the scholarship offer. He has recorded a 59-yard field goal and had nine touchbacks in the same game.
LOSSES
Four-star offensive guard Akinola Ogunbiyi: After forming a strong core of offensive line commits, Georgia position coach Sam Pittman lost a member. Akinola Ogunbiyi, out of Sugar Land, Texas, opted to stay home and flipped back to Texas A&M. Ogunbiyi ranks as the 11th-best offensive guard nationally.
Georgia now holds three offensive linemen in its class, one of whom (Broderick Jones) is a five-star. Georgia’s 2020 class ranks fourth nationally behind Clemson, Alabama and LSU.
