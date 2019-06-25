Georgia adds three 2020 prospects, suffers flipped pledge ahead of dead period

UGA football coach speaks about development of Middle Georgia players Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart talks about the development of Middle Georgia players Jake Fromm, Malik Herring and Kearis Jackson while speaking with the media prior to a UGA Coaches Caravan Monday afternoon at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart talks about the development of Middle Georgia players Jake Fromm, Malik Herring and Kearis Jackson while speaking with the media prior to a UGA Coaches Caravan Monday afternoon at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

For the next month, a heap of recruiting activity around programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) takes a backseat. A dead period began Monday and continues through July 24 — around the time programs open up preseason practice periods.

Prior to the halt of prospect visits to campus, Georgia had a flurry of recruiting fireworks glow through Athens. Most of them, all throughout the past week, lit up the black, humidity-laden sky with streams of red and white. Only one proved to be a dud.

More prospects may reveal pledges and add to the 2020 recruiting class throughout the next month, but the finish was strong on the trail.

Here’s a look at where Georgia stands with 68 days remaining until the season’s opening kick at Vanderbilt on Sept. 1.

ADDITIONS

Four-star wide receiver Marcus Rosemy: Another day, another new Bulldog making his way to Athens from South Florida. It seems like a never-ending pipeline as offensive coordinator James Coley has his pulse on the area as a Miami native. Marcus Rosemy, a four-star out of Fort Lauderdale, comes from the highly-touted St. Thomas Aquinas program.

Rosemy, a top-50 player, ranks as the 39th-overall player nationally and the fourth-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rosemy recorded 764 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He chose Georgia over Florida, which gives Smart another win over Gators’ second-year coach Dan Mullen.

Three-star wide receiver Corey Wren: Georgia dove into the Bayou to land a speedy receiver out of New Orleans. Corey Wren, standing at 5-foot-9, is regarded for his speed. That element is similar to that of former Bulldogs Mecole Hardman or Ahkil Crumpton. Wren is a two-time indoor 60-meter state champion with a personal record of 6.80 seconds.

Two-star kicker Jared Zirkel: In this case, it’s a good thing for Georgia that it has a two-star included in its 2020 recruiting haul. That rating usually means it’s a kicker and a reputable one. Jared Zirkel, out of Kerrville, Texas, fits that mold. He won a kickoff competition at Georgia and was awarded the scholarship offer. He has recorded a 59-yard field goal and had nine touchbacks in the same game.

LOSSES

Four-star offensive guard Akinola Ogunbiyi: After forming a strong core of offensive line commits, Georgia position coach Sam Pittman lost a member. Akinola Ogunbiyi, out of Sugar Land, Texas, opted to stay home and flipped back to Texas A&M. Ogunbiyi ranks as the 11th-best offensive guard nationally.

Georgia now holds three offensive linemen in its class, one of whom (Broderick Jones) is a five-star. Georgia’s 2020 class ranks fourth nationally behind Clemson, Alabama and LSU.