Georgia freshman Bill Norton to be ‘disciplined accordingly’ after on-campus DUI arrest

Head coach Kirby Smart: Vanderbilt’s skill position players as good as we’ll see this season University of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks with the media Monday August 26, 2019. UGA kicks off Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks with the media Monday August 26, 2019. UGA kicks off Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt.

Georgia freshman Bill Norton was arrested Sunday morning, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail logs, and released shortly thereafter on three alcohol-related charges.

He was charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI under 21 years of age and possessing any alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age.

“Bill unfortunately made a very poor decision, poor choice in judgment and he’ll suffer the consequences for that,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “(We are) very disappointed in him. He knows we don’t accept that behavior here at the University of Georgia. He’ll be punished accordingly.”

Norton, 19, was pulled over by an officer outside the Oglethorpe House bus stop at 2:30 a.m. on the University of Georgia campus, according to an incident report provided to The Telegraph by university police on Tuesday afternoon. Officers saw his westbound vehicle traveling “into the eastbound (lane) with four tires,” the report stated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An officer said he smelled an alcohol-like odor coming from the vehicle. Norton told police that he hadn’t consumed alcohol, but was dropping friends off from downtown. He was asked to speak to officers outside of his vehicle and Norton swayed while speaking and his eyes “appeared glassy and bloodshot,” the report said.

Norton agreed to perform a series of sobriety tests including eye gazes, walk-and-turn and one leg stand. Officers said they observed six “clues” during the eye gaze tests, but none in the other two and proceeded to charge Norton, the report stated.

At 3:11 a.m., officers administered two breath tests on Norton. The tests results showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.105 and 0.103, according to the report. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

He was then transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail and posted a $3,000 bond at 5:44 a.m.

Norton is the seventh arrest of a Georgia football player since the spring.

He was expected to redshirt for the Bulldogs this season, and not be on the 70-man travel roster for the team’s season opener at Vanderbilt. Norton, a Memphis, Tennessee native, entered the program as a four-star defensive line prospect.