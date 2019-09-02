Peach County product Kearis Jackson to miss time with injury suffered at Vanderbilt

‘Good is not gonna be good enough’: Kirby Smart speaks after Georgia’s 30-6 win over Vanderbilt Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media after the Bulldogs' 30-6 win over Vanderbilt August 31, 2019, in Nashville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media after the Bulldogs' 30-6 win over Vanderbilt August 31, 2019, in Nashville.

Peach County product Kearis Jackson will miss significant time after suffering a broken hand in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 30-6 win over Vanderbilt, according to Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart.

Jackson’s injury occurred on Georgia’s second offensive drive of the fourth quarter. He became an open target for quarterback Jake Fromm by streaking down the field at slot receiver. Jackson hauled it in for 32 yards, but then lost possession on a hit from Commodores’ safety and Northside product Tae Daley.

Vanderbilt recovered the fumble, and Jackson immediately shook his hand while running toward the sideline. Georgia trainers escorted him to the locker room, and Smart confirmed the injury’s nature Monday.

“He’s got a couple of different breaks. He’s going to be out a little while,” he said. “Should be back in the club (a large cast covering the hand) shortly, but we don’t know how long he is going to be out. It could be three to four weeks.”

Jackson received his first-career start Saturday and appeared in his first game since playing against the Commodores last season. He played in four games in 2018, and therefore maintains status as a redshirt freshman. He recorded his first two completions as a Bulldog— the other being for no gain — and showed promise as a target for Fromm.

Smart hinted that Jackson would undergo some sort of procedure by saying he’ll “get it repaired.” No further information on the surgery’s nature is known at this time.

“It was a tough hit he took right on the hand,” Smart said. “We will get him back as soon as we can.”

With Jackson’s absence, Georgia could give even more time to Demetris Robertson. The Cal transfer recorded 23 receiving yards and a touchdown for his first catches as a Bulldog.

Willie Erdman, who has been mentioned as a practice participant in the slot, could also see a role over the coming games.

“I feel like everyone is ready and prepared for their role,” Robertson said Monday. “The next man will step up and be ready for more reps or maybe less reps. It doesn’t matter and depends on the game plan.”

Other notes

— Smart said he hopes to get Jamaree Salyer back for the team’s second game against Murray State. Salyer suffered an injury during the preseason and was seen on crutches at a practice session.

— Georgia defensive end Malik Herring didn’t play Saturday at Vanderbilt, but did travel as a healthy participant. Smart said Herring “continues to practice and if he keeps getting better, he’ll play.”

— Smart offered a similar remark for nose tackle Julian Rochester. He suffered a knee injury prior to spring practice.

— Place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was awarded the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. He converted all three field-goal tries against Vanderbilt from 31, 37 and 50 yards.

— Left tackle Andrew Thomas joined the honors party by being named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.