LIVE: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas State at Sanford Stadium
What are Arkansas State’s strengths? Here’s what UGA’s Kirby Smart is looking at
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves Saturday in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia goes into the matchup ranked no. 3. Last week they capped off the Dooley Field dedication with a 63-17 win over the Murray State Racers.
Fans are encouraged to “pink out” Sanford Stadium today in honor of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson’s late wife, Wendy. She died in August after a battle with breast cancer.
