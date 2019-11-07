UGA announces another major home-and-home series with top Power 5 school. Here are the details

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another massive home-and-home football series for the future.

Georgia and Ohio State have agreed to a pair of matchups with the first coming in 2030 and another in 2031, according to a release from the Georgia Bulldogs

UGA will host the first game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Sept. 14, 2030 and then travel to Columbus the following season for a game on Aug. 30, 2031.

“We are committed to playing in as many big games as possible, keeping Georgia on the national stage,” UGA head football coach Kirby Smart said in the release. “Matchups with a team like Ohio State are one of the many reasons great players come to Georgia.”

For the Bulldogs, it continues a trend of adding games against top Power 5 teams with matchups currently scheduled in future seasons against teams like Oklahoma, Clemson, UCLA, Florida State and Texas.

The Bulldogs are also scheduled to participate in three upcoming Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium: 2020 vs. Virginia; 2022 vs. Oregon; and 2024 vs. Clemson.

“This is yet another opportunity to compete against the very best in college football,” UGA Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said in the release. “To have Ohio State Between the Hedges in 2030, and the return trip to the Horseshoe in 2031 — it will be another high-level matchup that will gain national attention.”

Georgia and Ohio State have only met once previously. The Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes, 21-14, in the January 1, 1993, Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Georgia’s upcoming home-and-home series with Power 5 non-conference opponents:

Clemson (2029 at Clemson and 2030 in Athens, and 2032 in Athens and 2033 at Clemson)

Texas (2028 at Austin and 2029 in Athens)

UCLA (2025 in Pasadena and 2026 in Athens)

Florida State (2027 in Tallahassee and 2028 in Athens)

Oklahoma (2023 in Norman and 2031 in Athens)