LIVE: No. 6 Georgia faces Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Missouri Tigers at home in Sanford Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 after coasting to easy wins for the first half of the season, but eventually stumbling against South Carolina. The loss marked the Bulldogs’ first loss at home since 2016.

Last weekend, the Bulldogs stomped the Florida Gators 24-17.

Missouri is 5-3 on the season.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along here for live updates from Telegraph correspondents Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) and Jed May (@JedMay_).