Our ranking of the last 10 matchups between Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers

Georgia and Auburn have faced off 10 times so far in this decade, with the Bulldogs owning a 7-3 series advantage. Some games have been classics, while others have been duds.

Here’s a ranking of all 10 matchups of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since 2010, factoring in the overall quality of the game as well as the stakes.

10) 2012: No. 5 Georgia 38, Auburn 0 — The worst game of this decade was also the most lopsided on paper, pitting the 8-1 Bulldogs against the 2-7 Tigers. This contest played out as most expected, with Georgia more than doubling Auburn’s total yardage and cruising to the SEC East-clinching victory on the Plains.

9) 2011: No. 15 Georgia 45, No. 20 Auburn 7 — After blowing a lead in Jordan-Hare Stadium the year before, the Bulldogs made sure there would be none of that this time around. They exploded to a 35-7 halftime lead behind four first half touchdown throws from quarterback Aaron Murray and a pick-6 from Bacarri Rambo, and the defense stifled Auburn all game long en route to the dominating victory.

8) Nov. 11, 2017: No. 10 Auburn 40, No. 1 Georgia 17 —It was Georgia’s turn to strike first and take a 7-0 lead. The defense held Auburn to three first half field goals before finally breaking and allowing a 42-yard touchdown pass before halftime, resulting in a 16-7 halftime deficit. The Tigers then rode the emotion of a delirious crowd to a pair of third quarter touchdowns and a 30-7 lead. Georgia never mounted any credible rally, finding the end zone only in the closing minutes to close the final score to 40-17.

7) 2018: No. 5 Georgia 27, No. 24 Auburn 10 — Just like each of their previous two trips to Athens, Auburn scored a touchdown in the first quarter. This time, it was to take a 7-3 lead over the favored Bulldogs. But a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Fromm put Georgia up 20-10 at halftime, and D’Andre Swift delivered the knockout blow in the fourth quarter with a 77-yard touchdown run to push the game to its final score of 27-10.

6) 2014: No. 15 Georgia 34, No. 9 Auburn 7 — This game was highly anticipated for two reasons. It was the sequel to the previous year’s “Prayer at Jordan-Hare,” and the Bulldogs welcomed running back Todd Gurley back from a four-game NCAA suspension. Auburn struck first to take a 7-0 lead, but Georgia scored 34 unanswered after that to run away with the win. The most memorable play might have been one that didn’t count, as Gurley’s kickoff return touchdown on his first touch was called back due to a penalty. This was also Gurley’s last game in Sanford Stadium, as he suffered a torn ACL at the end of a 29-carry, 138-yard night.

5) 2015: Georgia 20, Auburn 13 — A pair of struggling offenses produced just 13 first-half points, as Auburn led 10-3 at the intermission. But in the second half, Georgia’s Isaiah McKenzie took over. His 4-yard touchdown run tied the game in the third quarter, and then he returned a punt 53 yards to give Georgia a 17-10 lead with 9:28 to play. Auburn’s next two drives ended in fumbles, as the offense couldn’t get out of its own way to complete a late comeback.

4) Dec. 2, 2017: No. 6 Georgia 28, No. 2 Auburn 7 — While not the best game in the series, this one had the highest stakes: an SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Auburn struck for a touchdown on its first drive of the game, but then was held scoreless and committed two turnovers over the rest of the contest. The Bulldog offense finally capitalized late, turning a 13-7 nailbiter into a 28-7 blowout with two fourth-quarter touchdowns including a 64-yard scoring run from D’Andre Swift.

3) 2016: Georgia 13, No. 9 Auburn 7 — Kirby Smart’s first game in the series as a head coach was a memorable one, especially for the Georgia defense. Bulldog defensive back Maurice Smith’s pick-six early in the second half tied the game at seven, and the Tigers were held without a first down after halftime. The Georgia offense did just enough for a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, earning the 13-7 win.

2) 2010: No. 2 Auburn 49, Georgia 31 — The Bulldogs entered at just 5-5, but they jumped all over the 10-0 Tigers and seized a 21-7 halftime lead behind three touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Aaron Murray. But Cam Newton and the Auburn offense got things going in the second half, scoring the next 21 points to take a 28-21 fourth-quarter advantage. Georgia rallied to tie the game, but the Tigers outscored their unranked foe 21-3 over the final 20:04 to pull away with the 49-31 victory.

1) 2013: No. 7 Auburn 43, No. 25 Georgia 38 — In the immortal words of Bill Hader’s Stefon character from Saturday Night Live, this game had everything. The Tigers jumped out to a 27-7 lead and led 37-17 after a field goal with 12:39 to play. But Aaron Murray and the Georgia offense mounted a furious rally, scoring three touchdowns and taking the lead on a 5-yard Murray scramble with 1:49 left. But that only set the stage for one of the series’ most unforgettable moments. On fourth-and-18 with 36 seconds left, Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall heaved a deep pass for receiver Ricardo Louis. Bulldog defenders Josh Harvey-Clemons and Tray Matthews collided and batted the ball up into the air and down into the arms of Louis, who dashed into the end zone with 25 seconds left for the game-winning touchdown.