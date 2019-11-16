Georgia takes home SEC East title for third season in a row with win over Auburn

Crown the kings.

Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium with a formidable test against No. 12 Auburn, and walked out as SEC East champions. The Bulldogs rode their strong-as-ever defense and strung together enough (just enough) proficient drives in order to claim a 21-14 victory over its hated rival on The Plains.

Georgia will return to Atlanta for its third-consecutive title game appearance, and calls Mercedes-Benz Stadium its proverbial once-per-year home again. Georgia has never achieved the feat in three straight seasons, and only one other SEC East team has done so in conference history (Florida, 1992-96).

Not only did Georgia win its way to title contention, but it did so in convincing fashion. Its biggest statement came on defense as it nearly shutout the Tigers for its fourth clean sheet. A fourth-quarter push at the goal line gave Auburn its first score — a 3-yard pass on a sweep play to Eli Stove. Otherwise, Auburn couldn’t find traction offensively.

It leaned heavily on its pass game to start as quarterback Bo Nix had 10 attempts on his first two drives. Georgia didn’t have an early answer for the slant pass, but then shored up its pass coverage and the Tigers had to resort to a variety of play calls.

After the touchdown by Stove, Auburn thought it found a pulse after recovering an onside kick.

Back to saying that the Bulldogs did enough offensively.

The highlight came early as quarterback Jake Fromm found freshman Dominick Blaylock as he streaked down the middle for a 51-yard touchdown. Then, a series of lulls came as punter Jake Camarda received his fair share of work and the Bulldogs had a period of three consecutive three-and-outs. But when Georgia needed to pad its lead, offensive coordinator James Coley found a way.

Before the half, running back D’Andre Swift looked vintage for a drive as he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. He rattled off runs of 26 and 16 yards to set up a 5-yard screen touchdown pass to Brian Herrien. A 14-0 lead at the intermission would’ve been enough, but then Georgia had another flash of traction. Tight end Eli Wolf — who has collected his fair share of clutch plays — scored on a 5-yard touchdown catch from Fromm.

As the final buzzer sounded, a celebration ensued and the Bulldogs proved their standing as a top-tier SEC team once more. Book your hotels (if you need them) and bring your flashlights to Georgia’s other home — 75 miles down the road.