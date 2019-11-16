Analysis: A look at how Georgia defenses face tough battle against Auburn’s offense

Kirby Smart has seen plenty of Gus Malzahn’s offense.

As a defensive coordinator or head coach, Smart has matched wits with Malzahn 10 times and owns a 7-3 record. But despite the advantage in the series, the Bulldogs’ head coach recognizes the challenges presented by the Tigers.

“You throw in the tempo, you throw in some of the most elite speed guys in the country on the perimeter and what you get a recipe for is potential big plays,” Smart said. “They do a good job of attacking your perimeter and your edges. He has the ability to get on the perimeter with every play, but also pound you and grind you.”

Smart also noted the diversity of Auburn’s run game, noting that “they have all the runs” and stay committed to pounding the ball, while also maintaining the ability to get on the perimeter at any time.

When looking at the series history between Smart and Malzahn, stopping the run indeed seems to be the key for defensive success. The Tigers have recorded an average of four yards per carry as a team just four times in 10 games against a Smart defense, but two of those have resulted in wins — a 296-yard performance against Alabama in 2013 and a 237-yard game against Georgia in the teams’ first meeting in 2017.

For Auburn, rushing success comes with a side of up-tempo. The Tigers like to go quick after picking up chunk yardage on the ground, presenting another challenge for a Georgia rush defense that is fourth in the country, allowing just over 74 yards per game.

“We have to slow down the pace of the game,” defensive lineman Michael Barnett said. “Really, just get in shape because they like to hurry up and whatnot. They’re big guys, but they’re used to it because they’re practicing fast pace.”

In Smart’s seven wins against Malzahn’s offenses, the Tigers have averaged five yards per carry once and four yards per rush just two other times. But while stopping the run is key to success, Smart knows his team can’t sell out to stop the Auburn rushing attack.

When that happens, the Tigers and true freshman quarterback Bo Nix can hit explosive plays over the top. Nix is aided by a deep and experienced group of wideouts, including one of the nation’s fastest players in Anthony Schwartz.

“Nobody’s going to be able to match up with him and just run with him,” Smart said. “You’ve got to have ways to put people over the top of him, you’ve got to have ways to protect against him, you’ve got to have ways to get your hands on him. They’re going to get him the ball. You’ve got to go tackle him.”

Safety J.R. Reed, who will be one of those main factors in the scheme to contain Schwartz, emphasized the importance of eye discipline. One mistake or lack of focus on an assignment, and the Tigers explode for a big play.

So, how does one stop a team that’s firmly committed to the run, but also possesses the ability to generate explosive plays? For the Bulldogs, it comes down to success on the early downs.

Barnett said the team considers second-and-7 a win on first down, He added that the defense wants its pass rushing unit on the field as much as possible to get after the freshman quarterback Nix.

In past years, it’s taken some time for the defense to put that formula into action. In Georgia’s last three wins in the series, the Tigers have scored a touchdown on either their first or second drive and then never found the end zone again.

“They might try to copy some plays from other people that were successful against us to try to catch us off guard,” Barnett said. “That’s swaying away from what they’re originally used to doing. If we just really stop that early, then none of that will really happen.”

With three different points to defend on each play — the quarterback, the running back and often a run-pass option or screen element — Smart said getting the Tigers to third-and-long is the hardest part.

But the Bulldogs have had success on third down in recent years against Auburn — the Tigers are a combined 13-49 on third downs against Georgia since Smart took the head job. Even in their lone win, 40-17 in 2017, Auburn converted just 4-of-13 third downs.

If they can once again stifle Auburn’s run game, the Bulldogs have a good shot at forcing the Tigers into third-and-long after third-and-long. Making Auburn one-dimensional and putting all the pressure on Nix, in turn, creates a winning formula for Georgia to take the victory and its third straight SEC East title.