QB change in Athens? JT Daniels to start for Georgia this weekend, report says

It looks like a new quarterback will be behind center for Georgia.

JT Daniels, the transfer from Southern Cal who received an immediate eligibility waiver, is on track to be Georgia’s quarterback Saturday against Mississippi State, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. Daniels has taken first-team reps over the past two weeks, the report said.

Daniels came to Georgia while recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the first game of the 2019 season. He has been cleared for contact since week two of the season that began Sept. 28, but hadn’t been able to win the job.

Before coming to Georgia, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a Trojans freshman in 2018.

Daniels competed with D’Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck for the signal-calling responsibilities. Mathis started against Arkansas, then was benched in favor of Bennett, who started the next five games. Bennett, a former walk-on, began to struggle as Georgia lost two of its next three games. Bennett threw six interceptions over that stretch.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reassured confidence in Bennett. He said repetitively that Bennett “gives us the best chance to win.” All of it shifted in a 44-28 loss to Florida, when the Bulldogs (4-2) lost control of their own destiny with their second loss of the season.

Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder and Mathis replaced him against the Gators. Mathis also had his struggles and Georgia’s offense became stagnant. Bennett was unable to throw in practice last week, and the competition opened up.

Smart cited increased mobility and strong film study from Daniels. By the time Georgia plays its next game, it’ll likely be with a new quarterback.

The Bulldogs last played three quarterbacks in the same season in 2006 — Matthew Stafford, Joe Cox and Joe Tereshinski.

“JT has spent a lot of time working on himself, he’s been running 90 percent of the scout-team offense,” offensive guard Ben Cleveland said Monday. “He’s really been focusing on learning the playbook, getting himself healthy, preparing himself for this moment.”

No. 13 Georgia (4-2) vs Mississippi State (2-4)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Place: Sanford Stadium in Athens

TV: SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 24