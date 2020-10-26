Back from bye week, Kirby Smart talks QB outlook and UGA game prep for Kentucky

Georgia is ready to get that taste out of its mouth.

After an open week following a 41-24 loss to Alabama, the No. 5 Bulldogs return to action this weekend at Kentucky. A rain-soaked affair in Athens last season saw Georgia triumph 21-0 over the Wildcats.

Here’s what head coach Kirby Smart had to say Monday at his weekly news conference:

Bulldogs still ‘evaluating’ quarterbacks

As usual, Smart played it close to the vest when asked about his quarterback situation.

Just like every other position, he said the coaching staff is “always evaluating” the quarterbacks. The quartet of Stetson Bennett, J.T. Daniels, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck each got plenty of reps during the bye week.

Against Alabama, the incumbent Bennett completed 18-of-40 passes for 269 yards with a pair of touchdowns and three interceptions. His performance clearly didn’t match the first three games of the season, but Smart has noted several times since then that not every mistake fell on Bennett’s shoulders.

Bennett is still receiving reps with the first-team offense, but Daniels and Mathis likely are as well. Smart hopes that competition will help each player improve as the season wears on.

“We’re trying to look at it as, what do we have to do to get our team from Point A to Point B? And that’s growth, that’s competition,” Smart said. “Every position has that. It doesn’t change at quarterback. It’s what you need to get better, and it’s what we’re going to continue to do this week.”

Defense stresses fundamentals after Alabama loss

To put it lightly, Georgia’s defense had a humbling experience against Alabama.

The Bulldogs allowed 41 points and 564 yards of offense. The secondary, loaded with talent and experience, surrendered 417 passing yards and four touchdowns to Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones and his vaunted group of receivers.

The Georgia defensive staff gave each player a specific set of goals to work on during the off week. Smart said the focus boils down to how to be more successful in one-on-one matchups.

“We’re trying to say that we’re going to out-fundamental you,” Smart said. “We’re going to get off blocks and we’re going to strike people and we’re going to tackle people better than the people across from us. There’s no magic potion for it.”

Those showdowns will be critical against a Kentucky offense Smart repeatedly praised as one of the most physical groups in the SEC. The Wildcats boast four upperclassmen up front, with each projected starter weighing at least 300 pounds.

UGA offense still searching for identity

What is Georgia’s brand of offensive football?

Smart had a simple answer to that question Monday. What the Bulldogs want to do is what the defense presents to them.

“If they’re playing man-to-man, then we’ve got to be able to take shots and make plays,” Smart said. “If they’re playing off coverage and they’re giving us RPOs, got to be able to take it. If they’re taking chances on the run and we’ve got to play-action them to get on top, you’ve got to be able to do it. It never changes.”

With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a new quarterback after the departure of Jake Fromm and several other starters being replaced, this season felt sure to be an adjustment. When spring football got taken away with the COVID-19 pandemic, that further complicated matters.

The identity that the Bulldogs are searching for isn’t entirely up to them. Smart said some of it is dictated by the defense once the games kick off — again, showing the emphasis of taking what the defense is giving.

With that said, Smart is most pleased with his offense in terms of third-down execution and the success in the play-action passing game. As for areas of improvement, he’s looking for inside/outside balance in the run game and better decision-making to prevent turnovers.

Concern with Bulldog players not at facility

Every day, Smart and his staff stress to the players the importance of staying safe and making good choices during the pandemic.

That emphasis took on extra importance last weekend, with the players having the weekend off.

Smart said the absence of players from the building always concerns him, whether it’s during a normal week or on the weekend. The staff can’t control what the players do when they’re away from Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but they can repeat what the consequences for bad choices can be.

“We try to educate them on what’s going on in the NFL and across college football and how it impacts them and how it could impact our team,” Smart said. “We’ve tried to educate them in that regard, and hopefully they take heed in those warnings and understand it.”

Next Georgia football game

Who: No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 13