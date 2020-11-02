UGA loses defender to ACL tear. What Kirby Smart said about LeCounte, other injuries

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte is recovering from a motorcycle injury suffered once returning to Athens after Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said LeCounte’s family and mother Erika Blocker-LeCounte are in town and are with the All-American safety.

“Obviously, thoughts go out to friends, family and Richard. Ron told me he was moved from an ICU room to a regular room. Our team sent a bunch of video messages to him yesterday. We’re expecting a full recovery.”

LeCounte remained hospitalized Monday. Smart did not immediately indicate how much time LeCounte will miss from team activities.

The school did not confirm the nature of the injuries. According to multiple media reports, LeCounte suffered a concussion and broken ribs.

Georgia has a long list of injured defenders who are out, or potentially out, for Saturday’s showdown with Florida.

In the win over Kentucky, Georgia also lost safety Lewis Cine (ankle), inside linebacker Quay Walker (undisclosed), defensive lineman Jordan Davis (elbow), defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (undisclosed). Entering the game, cornerback DJ Daniel did not play with an ankle injury and inside linebacker Monty Rice was limited with a foot injury.

“It was probably costly in a lot of ways with dinged-up guys and injuries,” Smart said Saturday. “It’s just tough.”

Georgia’s injuries to its defensive linemen are significant. Rochester, who redshirted last season and returned to the rotation as an upperclassman and big contributor, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, Smart said.

Davis, an All-SEC contributor and a leader of the defense, was seen on the Kroger Field sidelines in a sling. Smart said Georgia will learn more on Davis before Monday’s practice but the team is hopeful he can play vs. Florida.

Smart added that Cine and Walker should be “fine.”

Offensively, Smart said offensive guard Ben Cleveland should be able to play, along with wide receiver George Pickens and running back Kenny McIntosh who are “farther along in their injuries.”

The Bulldogs’ depth will be tested when traveling to Jacksonville. In the absence of Rochester and Davis, Georgia gave more reps to freshman Nazir Stackhouse and senior Devonte Wyatt.

The Bulldogs also have depth that is not normally part of the rotation — Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell, Bill Norton and others. Freshman Jalen Carter could also be elevated into a larger role.

“You don’t shake your head at it. That’s what you have other players for,” Smart said. “They give us 85 scholarships and that’s why you train those guys. They practice every day to be ready to go play. I don’t know if they’re ready for that kind of physicality, but they better get ready. They’ll be playing in the SEC the rest of the way.”