Georgia freshman receiver Rosemy-Jacksaint injured while scoring TD vs Florida

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) during the BulldogsÕ practice in Athens, Ga., on Thursday. Sept. 3, 2020. (Photo by Steven Colquitt)
Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s ankle buckled as he crossed the pylon for a touchdown. His score gave the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead, but then the crowd at TIAA Bank Field suddenly went silent.

Rosemy-Jacksaint buckled as his ankle seemed to dangle after his lower leg was twisted. A stretcher was immediately brought out to transport the freshman to the locker room.

No immediate update was given on the status of his injury.

The reception was for 32 yards and was Rosemy-Jacksaint’s first touchdown reception of the season. He recorded three catches for 30 yards prior.

The freshman received high praises from his coaches and teammates over recent weeks. Sophomore George Pickens has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, and Rosemy-Jacksaint was called upon to play a bigger role.

After the injury, the Bulldogs’ receiving corps is depleted. Freshman Arian Smith could see action after traveling with the team for the first time. Smith missed the first half of the season after having surgery for a torn meniscus.

