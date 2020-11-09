Georgia quarterback uncertainty lingers into 2020 season’s home stretch

It might feel like Kirby Smart has been waking up at 6 a.m. to Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” for weeks now.

In actuality, probably not — Georgia’s head coach likely has a bit more modern music taste. Still, as he’s bombarded with the same questions about the quarterback position week after week, Smart likely feels similar to Bill Murray’s character in the movie “Groundhog Day.”

The inquiries only increased after Saturday’s 44-28 loss to Florida, a game in which junior starter Stetson Bennett and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis combined to complete just 9-of-29 passes for 112 yards. There were two touchdown passes, but three interceptions as well.

Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder during the game, a factor Smart believes likely contributed to his performance. The incumbent will be day-to-day this week, with his availability for Monday’s practice in question. Smart said even if Bennett is cleared, he likely won’t do much throwing early in the week.

Injury or not, whether it’s Bennett or Mathis or Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels, there’s one thing Smart sees as missing from the passing game at the moment.

“It’s accuracy in terms of completion percentage, hitting open receivers,” Smart said. “We always say, ‘You’ve got to make your layups.’ That’s the most disappointing thing about the last couple games, really, is just the accuracy, the ability to hit the open guys.”

Against Florida, the Bulldogs seemingly missed more layups than a pair of 7-year-old basketball teams facing off at the local YMCA. Passes sailed over and behind open receivers all afternoon, including a couple that could have been long touchdowns.

It’s the little things that can make a difference on those plays. As Smart noted, a 1 mph difference in a receiver’s speed can turn a long score into a loud incompletion. Consistency in personnel, as well as experience, play a role in a quarterback’s accuracy.

Before the injury, Bennett made a great throw on a third down to freshman Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a touchdown. It’s those kinds of plays, stepping up in the pocket and delivering an accurate pass knowing he’s about to get hit, that makes Smart believe Bennett can be the guy for this offense.

That play is also when Bennett was hurt and when Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The accuracy suffered after that.

Bennett received an injection in his shoulder that enabled him to return to the game. However, several more ineffective drives led to Mathis replacing him in the third quarter.

Mathis, who started Georgia’s season opener at Arkansas before Bennett entered in relief, completed 4-of-13 passes for 34 yards Saturday, including his first touchdown pass. He also threw a pair of interceptions.

Like Bennett, Smart said Mathis must continue to improve on his accuracy in order to, in his terms, convert on the layups.

The young signal caller also has been tasked with working on improving his command of the offense, something his coach saw glimpses of against the Gators. Mathis also possesses a competitive streak that helps quarterbacks lead their teammates.

“You see it when he runs,” Smart said. “He tries to run guys over, whether he can or he can’t. That part is a great redeeming quality about it. But he has to grow up in other areas and he’s got to improve. He wants to do that. He wants to become a complete player.”

Bennett and Mathis, at least in relative terms, are the somewhat known commodities at quarterback for the Bulldogs. The biggest question mark swirling in Athens right now is centered on Daniels.

The USC transfer has yet to appear in a game this season for Georgia. He has been cleared to play, following surgery on a torn ACL. Even with all the team’s offensive struggles, the former five-star recruit has yet to see the field.

After the Florida game, Smart said the staff feels Bennett and Mathis currently give the team the best chance to win. Daniels is still developing, but he’s not there yet.

Part of that development has taken place during practice with Daniels running the scout team. Smart said he “begged” to go there early in the season to get work against the Georgia defense.

“Sometimes you get to do things without risk/reward,” Smart said. “Your job down there is to get the ball in the air, throw the ball, service the team, give a good look.”

Daniels’ time with the scout unit happens less often now, although he still takes over sometimes. With Bennett’s status up in the air for this week’s game against Missouri, Daniels will get more reps with a chance to potentially start.

With every passing week, it seems he’s showing the staff and his teammates what he can do on the field.

“He’s starting to believe in his knee,” junior cornerback Eric Stokes said. “He had a big thing going on with his knee, so he’s finally getting the confidence. We’re seeing his progress in picking out coverages and his knowledge.”

Has Daniels reached the point where he’s improved and trusts his knee enough to earn his first Georgia start? Will Bennett recover enough from his injury to earn the nod, or will Mathis get another crack?

That answer will come at noon on Saturday when the contest against Missouri kicks off. One thing is for certain: It won’t be Sonny or Cher lining up under center in red and black.

No. 12 Georgia (4-2) at Missouri (2-3)

Time: Noon Saturday (Eastern time)

Place: Faurot Field at Columbia, Missouri

TV: Noon

Line: Georgia by 12