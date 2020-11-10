Stetson Bennett’s status for Georgia-Missouri in doubt, but game still on for now

A different quarterback could be taking the first snaps as Georgia faces Missouri.

Stetson Bennett, who started in five of the season’s first six games, has not been able to throw over the first two days of this week’s practice, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters Tuesday evening. He suffered an AC sprain to his throwing shoulder during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 44-28 loss to Florida.

Georgia turned to redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis against the Gators for the first time since he started the season opener at Arkansas.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said his team is focused on preparing for Bennett or Mathis, but it’s a deeper competition for the Bulldogs. JT Daniels, the transfer from Southern Cal, and freshman Carson Beck are also in the mix.

“They’re all out there and doing a good job. Those guys are doing really well,” Smart said. “I’m pleased with all three of them.”

Bennett and Mathis have already gotten their so-called auditions for the starting role. Daniels, who has battled knee ailments since tearing his ACL last season, has yet to see the field. He possesses qualities that could help the Bulldogs’ offense if finally called upon at Missouri.

“He’s got a quick release and I’ve seen that every day since he’s been on the (scout team),” Smart said. “He’s got good command, presence and understands the offense in terms of timing, communication, snap count, motions and all of the things you want a quarterback to do.”

About the Georgia-Missouri game and COVID

Georgia’s trip to Missouri was reportedly in danger after coronavirus issues arose around the Tigers’ program.

Inside Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the Bulldogs continue to prepare as normal.

“I know there are rumors out there,” Smart said. “We’ve talked about it as a staff and we have a plan we feel comfortable with. We need a game. We want to play. If we get an opportunity to do that, we will.”

Three games in the SEC have been canned over the past two days due to COVID-19 concerns. The pandemic is wreaking havoc across the conference as Auburn-Mississippi State, Alabama-LSU and Texas A&M-Tennessee were canceled.

“Cancellations don’t mean a thing to us until we get a decision on our game,” safety Christopher Smith said. “And right now, our game is still on. We’re preparing and ready to go.”

Missouri’s developments came Tuesday afternoon after its weekly news conference got delayed into the evening hours. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the impact is one positive case along with numerous other potential absences due to contact tracing.

When the news conference took place, Drinkwitz confirmed that there was just one positive test from Sunday’s batch of tests. Subsequent contact tracing was “significant” at one position group, but Drinkwitz didn’t specify which spot.

In the meantime, he’s keeping the players engaged with Zoom meetings and individual workouts.

“It’s not the COVID (causing cancellations),” Smart said. “It’s the contact tracing and the regulations we’re supposed to follow.”

The Tigers practiced Tuesday afternoon. Another round of tests from Tuesday will yield results later in the week and potentially determine whether or not the game will be played, although Drinkwitz emphasized the final decision rests with the SEC league office.

In the first several weeks of the season, Missouri also faced some COVID-19 issues with players not being available. While it’s not a good spot to be in, it’s one the Tigers are familiar with.

Prior to this week’s game, Georgia hadn’t faced a potential postponement or any significant COVID-19 issues within its own locker room. The Bulldogs have dealt with a slew of injuries over six games and have at least two losses for the first time since 2016. Smart said Monday that his program was “fortunate, knock on wood, in terms of COVID” and it gave him reason for optimism.

Over recent weeks, Georgia’s athletic program has faced virus issues. The potential changes before traveling for Saturday’s game at Missouri are the latest domino.

Georgia soccer coach Billy Lesesne tested positive and a team-wide outbreak followed. The team canceled its regular-season finale against Missouri and returns to play for the SEC Soccer Tournament on Nov. 15.

Georgia men’s tennis coach Manny Diaz also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

When might Richard LeCounte return?

Ten days have passed since Georgia’s All-American safety Richard LeCounte suffered his motorcycle accident after the team’s win at Kentucky. His journey began in the intensive care unit, transitioned into a release from the hospital and has taken another step.

Smart said the senior is back in team facilities consistently. LeCounte has been able to spend time on an exercise bike, and the hope is to rehab in the pool by the end of the week after open wounds heal.

The Bulldogs have welcomed the return of a beloved teammate. He’s a bit closer to returning to the field, too.

“We’re hopeful to (get Richard back),” Smart said. “I’ve asked (Georgia director of sports medicine) Ron (Courson) the same question and there’s no set timetable on it. It’s more when he heals. He has been around practice and enjoys being in meetings.

“He’s making his way back to normalcy. Whether he makes it back or not, it’ll depend on how long the season goes.”