First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Georgia vs Mississippi State game

That bad taste has lingered a little bit longer than Georgia anticipated.

After a 44-28 loss to Florida, many of the Bulldogs’ goals — a College Football Playoff berth, an SEC East title — appeared to be off the table. They then followed that with a week off to stew on the defeat after last weekend’s game with Missouri got called off due to COVID-19..

Now the Bulldogs are back, as they welcome a 2-4 Mississippi State team that also hasn’t played in two weeks. The MSU Bulldogs missed a game a week ago because of their own coronavirus issues.

No. 13 Georgia (4-2) vs Mississippi State (2-4)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Place: Sanford Stadium in Athens

TV: SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 24

What will Georgia’s motivation be?

The reality is, this isn’t where most of the Bulldogs thought they would be at this point in the season. Instead of gearing up for the home stretch and driving toward an SEC East clincher, they now have no choice but to play each game in front of them and hope for a miracle. They face a team Saturday that has struggled most of the season, a team that, by most metrics, Georgia should beat. Do they come out looking to prove a point, or does a flat group make this game a lot closer than it should be?

Will there be a quarterback change?

Georgia’s quarterback questions only amplified after the Florida game, as junior starter Stetson Bennett had another rough outing. He completed 5-of-16 passes for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception, although he also dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder after taking a hit on Georgia’s second drive. Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis wasn’t much better in relief, hitting on 4-of-13 passes for 34 yards with a score and two picks. Smart seemed to indicate after the game the decision to replace Bennett with Mathis had mostly to do with the starter’s injury. Still, at some point, it’s hard to believe the staff won’t give Mathis another extended look given the offensive struggles the last three weeks. Or, perhaps it’s finally time for Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels to earn a start. Maybe that comes against Mississippi State.

Can the UGA defense return to form?

Even with all the attrition, the Florida game still ranks as one of the worst of the Kirby Smart era for the Georgia defense. The Gators had receivers running open all game and quarterback Kyle Trask made some outstanding throws en route to 474 passing yards, the most the Bulldogs have allowed under Smart. Georgia also lost safety Lewis Cine during the game to a targeting call, although penalty or not it looked as though Cine might have injured himself on the play. Smart confirmed that last Monday, saying Cine was in the concussion protocol. If he can’t go this week, the Bulldogs will be down two safeties against an offense that, although not as skilled as Florida’s, still likes to sling the ball around. The week off could help some players up front get healthy, but it will still be a test for a defense that has proven vulnerable to the pass at times this season.

Three Mississippi State players to watch

QB K.J. Costello — The graduate transfer from Stanford has had a rough go of it in the SEC so far. He is completing 65% of his passes for 1,283 yards and six touchdowns, but he’s also thrown 10 interceptions in just six games. Still, he’s an experienced player who has the talent to make big plays through the air. The home Bulldogs will need to create chances to bait him into some interceptions.

WR Osirus Mitchell — In Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, Mitchell has separated himself as a big-play target for Costello. He’s averaging 13 yards on his 26 catches, resulting in a team-leading 336 yards and three touchdowns, also the most on the squad. The banged-up Georgia secondary will have to keep tabs on him wherever he lines up.

LB Aaron Brule — Brule has been a wrecker of offenses at times for the maroon Bulldogs this season. He’s second on the defense with 42 tackles, with 4.5 of those being for a loss. The sophomore has also recorded a pair of sacks. In order for the Georgia offense to stay on schedule, the offensive line must keep track of Brule.

This week’s Georgia and SEC betting odds, TV times

College football point spreads, according to VegasInsider.com.