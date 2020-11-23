First look: Top story lines, betting odds for South Carolina vs Georgia game

The South Carolina football team has lost four consecutive games and it will host its second home game in a row against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 19

Mike Bobo and the Georgia connection

Gamecocks interim coach Mike Bobo knows more about Georgia than any program in the Southeastern Conference. Bobo was a quarterback at Georgia from 1994-997 and set several passing records when he was there. He spent 14 seasons there as an assistant coach and was offensive coordinator from 2007-14.

Bobo also is good friends with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. The two were teammates at UGA for four years and coached together in 2005. Smart reached out to Bobo after he was fired from Colorado State last year but was unclear if it was for a position on his staff.

Jackson Muschamp, the son of former USC coach Will Muschamp, also is on the roster but is a walk-on and unlikely to travel to Columbia.

New quarterbacks take over for both teams

The two teams will likely have different starting quarterbacks than just a couple of weeks ago. Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels finally made his debut for the Bulldogs on Saturday against Mississippi State. Daniels was 28-of-38 for 401 yards and four touchdowns. Daniels was the first Georgia QB since Aaron Murray in 2013 to throw for more than 400 yards in a game.

South Carolina freshman Luke Doty might get the start against the Bulldogs after coming in during the second half against Missouri. Doty was 14-of-23 for 130 yards and also rushed for 59 yards. The Myrtle Beach native did have a costly interception at the end but definitely sparked the Gamecocks’ offense. Bobo said Sunday night he had a plan for the quarterbacks this week but didn’t reveal it.

Shi Smith health a big concern

Whether it is Doty or Collin Hill at quarterback, they might not have Shi Smith to throw to against the Bulldogs. Smith left the game against Missouri with a concussion and didn’t return. Bobo said Sunday night that Smith is in concussion protocol.

If Smith can’t go it will be a huge void for the Gamecocks. The former Union County standout. has 37 percent of the Gamecocks receptions and 38 percent of the team’s receving yards. USC will need more from transfer Jalen Brooks, Josh Vann and Nick Muse in the passing game to pick up the slack for Smith.

Three Georgia football players to watch

WR George Pickens - Was All-SEC freshman selection last year has been bothered by injuries this season but returned against Mississippi State, hauling in eight passes for 87 yards and a TD. Last season against USC, he had seven catches for 98 yards.

RB Zamir White - Highly-touted running back out of North Carolina has asserted himself as the team’s top back this season. Leads team with 530 yards and seven touchdowns and had back-to-back 100-yard games against Florida and Kentucky.

LB Azeez Ojulari - Sophomore is a potential future first-round NFL Draft pick by Pro Football Network. This season, he has 24 tackles, 4 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles.