Greg McGarity set to retire as Georgia’s athletic director

Georgia’s athletic department could be under a new leader in a month.

The university announced Monday afternoon that athletic director Greg McGarity is retiring at the end of the year, effective Dec. 31. Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first with the news.

“First and foremost, on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Greg for his outstanding service to the University of Georgia,” Georgia schoo President Jere Morehead announced in a school statement. “While I had hoped Greg would continue to serve as our athletic director for a few more years, I understand and appreciate his and Sheryl’s decision to begin a new chapter in their lives. Greg will leave behind a strong legacy of leadership and devotion to his alma mater, having further elevated our athletic program on the national stage.”

Senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks will serve as the interim athletic director while a search is conducted. Darrice Griffin has been named the interim senior deputy director of athletics.

Brooks is expected to be a candidate for the permanent position, as are other administrators around the country.

“I step down knowing that our Athletic Association is in great hands under his strong leadership,” McGarity said in the school statement. “To our coaches, athletic staff, and student-athletes — you have made the last decade the very best of my career, and I thank you for your dedication to excellence in athletics. You are the heart and soul of our program, and it has truly been an honor to serve alongside you as athletic director.”

McGarity took over as athletic director in August 2010. There have been seven national championships during his tenure: three for women’s swimming and diving, followed by one each for equestrian, women’s tennis, women’s indoor track and field and men’s outdoor track and field.

The two most notable coaching hires have come in the second half of McGarity’s tenure.

It was his decision to fire Mark Richt and replace him with Kirby Smart after the 2015 season, and McGarity also helped bring Tom Crean to Athens before the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.

On the facilities front, McGarity oversaw the construction of the Indoor Athletic Facility next to Foley Field. Stegeman Coliseum received renovations, including a new scoreboard, and the Sanford Stadium west end zone project was completed under McGarity’s watch as well.

“Greg McGarity is one the most respected athletic directors in the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey via statement, “and I have relied on him regularly for advice and counsel over the years. I wish Greg and Sheryl the very best on this exciting next step. Given President Morehead’s leadership roles and deep engagement in the SEC and NCAA, I am confident he will select a highly-qualified successor to lead UGA’s athletic program forward.”

