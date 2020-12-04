Georgia game against Vanderbilt won’t happen as planned

A look at the new seating arrangement at Sanford Stadium in Athens with COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. Georgia Sports Communications

A little over 24 hours before kickoff, Georgia’s season finale at Sanford Stadium was postponed.

The game was called off “due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols,” the conference announced shortly after noon.

The game will be rescheduled for Dec. 19 unless Georgia qualifies for the SEC championship game, which would require No. 6 Florida to stumble in its final two games (Saturday vs Tennessee or next week against LSU).

Vanderbilt had some roster changes due to the firing of former head coach Derek Mason. There were absences due to COVID-19. Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com reported the Commodores didn’t have enough players to play.

This is Georgia’s second game change of the season. A makeup date for the originally-scheduled game at Missouri on Nov. 14 has not been determined.

The SEC built Dec. 12 and 19 into the schedule for makeup games. The SEC title game remains Dec. 19 in Atlanta.