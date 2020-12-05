2020 SC Mr. Football is Gaffney star, Georgia Bulldogs football commitment

Gaffney High School defender and University of Georgia football commitment Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins took home South Carolina football’s top individual honor Saturday.

The senior was named the 2020 S.C. Mr. Football at halftime of the state’s Class 3A title game between Daniel and Camden.

Ingram-Dawkins is the school’s third Mr. Football winner, joining Jeff Coleman (1993) and Malcolm Long (2006). The defensive lineman is the No. 1 ranked prospect in South Carolina and committed to Georgia. He had 31 tackles and seven sacks this season.

“I’m just thankful for everyone that has been behind me and supporting me in my career at Gaffney High School,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “I just thank God. He blessed me with great talent and great work ethic. ... I’m thankful for this award.”

Ingram-Dawkins is the third defensive player since 2010 to win the award. The others were Jadeveon Clowney and Zacch Pickens.

Other finalists for the aware were Northwestern’s Gregory Johnson, Camden’s Willis Lane, Rock Hill’s Robbie Ouzts and May River’s Ahmad Green. Lane was playing in Saturday’s championship game at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

The award is usually announced during the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach, the week following the state championships. With that all-star game canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials decided to announce the award winner during championship game weekend.

Players’ academic records and off-field activities are considerations for for the award.

SC MR. FOOTBALL RECIPIENTS

Year, Name, Position, School, College

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

1995 — Jermale Kelley, WR, Berea, South Carolina

1996 — Kyle Young, OL, Daniel, Clemson

1997 — Chris Hope, DB, Rock Hill, Florida State

1998 — Derek Watson, RB, Palmetto, South Carolina

1999 — Mark Logan, QB, Greenwood, Georgia Tech

2000 — Roscoe Crosby, WR, Union, Clemson

2001 — Moe Thompson, DE, Stratford, South Carolina

2002 — Eric McCollom, QB, Camden, Iowa

2003 — Trey Elder, QB, Byrnes, Appalachian State

2004 — J.D. Melton, QB, Myrtle Beach, Navy

2005 — Prince Miller, DB, Byrnes, Georgia

2006 — Malcolm Long, QB, Gaffney, South Carolina State

2007 — Richard Mounce, QB, Blythewood, Charleston Southern

2008 — Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Pointe, South Carolina

2009 — Marcus Lattimore, RB, Byrnes, South Carolina

2010 — Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Pointe, South Carolina

2011 —Shaq Roland, WR, Lexington, South Carolina

2012 —Tramel Terry, WR, Goose Creek, Georgia

2013 —Jacob Park, QB, Stratford, Georgia

2014 — Matthew Colburn, RB, Dutch Fork, Wake Forest

2015 — Tavien Feaster, RB, Spartanburg, Clemson

2016 — Gage Moloney, QB, Northwestern, James Madison

2017 — Dakereon Joyner, QB, Fort Dorchester, South Carolina

2018 — Zacch Pickens, DE, T.L. Hanna, South Carolina

2019 — Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

2020 — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Gaffney, Georgia