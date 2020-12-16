Nation’s No. 1 JUCO cornerback spurns UGA Bulldogs to play for Deion Sanders

De’Jahn Warren

It’s a flip not seen too often on signing day. The Deion Sanders effect as a college football coach has apparently arrived.

University of Georgia had a pledge for nearly four months from four-star cornerback recruit De’Jahn Warren, who flipped on Wednesday morning to Sanders and the Jackson State football program. Warren would’ve brought a fun nickname to Athens — he goes by “Nugget.” Warren is the No. 1 junior college cornerback prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia made its push for Warren in August, and he had been committed to the Bulldogs since then. Warren’s recruiting process unfolded during the era of the COVID-19 pandemic and the elimination of in-person contact during the NCAA dead period.

Warren is Jackson State’s highest-rated recruit and joins Sanders’ squad in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

As of noon Wednesday, Georgia has 16 national letter-of-intents inked. Most of its previously-committed prospects are officially signed for the December period.

The Bulldogs await official word from their five-star prospects, including linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.