Why a group of Georgia players with NFL dreams opted to play in the Peach Bowl

For draft-eligible players, a bowl game might seem like a consolation. Their sights might be set on preparing for the pros. They might be ready to cash in that first check with an agent. Injuries might’ve proven to be too much to where one final hoorah doesn’t seem worth it.

The modern age of college football has brought on a lot of player opt-outs. Unless a team is competing for a national title, the motivation might not exist. The Reese’s Senior Bowl and other showcase events are looming.

It’s different for Georgia — well, kind of. Some Bulldogs made their decision to not play in Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, speaking to reporters Saturday, revealed that four players have opted out. That includes inside linebacker Monty Rice, cornerback Eric Stokes, offensive guard Ben Cleveland and tight end Tre’ McKitty.

Georgia, as the ninth-ranked team in the country, has a lot of players with draft potential. Most of them are taking a different route and will play in the season finale against undefeated Cincinnati.

“I love balling with my brothers. That’s the big reason,” said Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis, who added he hasn’t thought about whether to declare for the draft as a junior. “That’s probably the only reason. I love my team too much, I love my Dawgs too much. I don’t want to opt out.”

Georgia’s objective is to play for its senior class. Twenty-two seniors were supposed to be honored Dec. 19 against Vanderbilt at the final game of 2020 in Sanford Stadium. A postponement due to COVID-19 forced the Bulldogs to move forward without honoring its departing players on the home turf.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan would give Georgia a chance to honor the seniors, he said, about 70 miles away from Athens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs have not appeared in the game since 2006.

The element of a sendoff gives second thought to those mulling decisions. Most of the team wants to cap off a hectic season with a win over a top-10 team.

“I’m still a Georgia Bulldog. My task is to finish the season,” said cornerback Tyson Campbell, a junior from south Florida who has received some NFL Draft interest. “I’m still part of this team. We have one more game left, so I want to finish out this season with my teammates.”

An opportunity to finish off Georgia’s campaign also holds weight because it has been anything but conventional. Much like the rest of college football, the Bulldogs had to make sacrifices. They didn’t know whether a season could be had as the pandemic’s severity became increasingly prominent. Each week passed with a possibility that a game might not be played.

Georgia originally had 10 games on its schedule. It played nine, faced two postponements and a cancellation. The Bulldogs started preparation in August for a potential title run. Georgia didn’t reach its ultimate goal and lost control of its destiny by the first weekend of November.

Nonetheless, those who opted in want to finish the quest they started.

“Each day has just really taught you you better be able to adjust on the fly. That’s been consistent,” defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said. “It’s really been throughout the season we’ve had to be able to adapt to that.”

In many ways, it’s not a consolation. Davis said the motivation stems simply from the fact that Cincinnati is making the trip. Georgia has an opponent in its way, so the preparation continues.

Senior defensive end Malik Herring wants it to be the defense’s best game. Georgia understands the challenges presented by Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, but Herring dreams of not letting the Bearcats cross the 50-yard-line. He wants an “unstoppable game,” the product of Mary Persons High School said.

Herring is ready for his senior send-off. He wants to play for Georgia one final time. Well … maybe. An extra year of eligibility could change things.

“That would be the right way to send me out,” Herring said, “if I even leave.”

Peach Bowl game details, TV info

Who: Georgia (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-0)

Who: Georgia

When: Noon Friday, Jan. 1

Where: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Georgia-Cincinnati live stream: via WatchESPN

Line: Georgia by 7