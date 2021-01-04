JT Daniels hints at a return to Georgia in 2021. Here’s next season’s QB outlook

A few days after wearing the Georgia uniform for the final time in the 2020 season, fan-favorite quarterback J.T. Daniels got cryptic on Instagram.

It’s a good kind of cryptic for fans of the Bulldogs.

Daniels, who transferred to the program from Southern Cal in the offseason, is eligible for the NFL Draft as a redshirt sophomore. He has dodged nearly every question regarding his future in Athens, but Monday’s social media post provided a hint. Nothing has been said definitively, but if Daniels’ words on Instagram hold the assumed meeting, No. 18 might be suiting up in Athens for another year.

“To be continued. #GoDawgs,” Daniels said in his post along with pictures of him in the black Georgia uniform.

Daniels played in four games in his first season at Georgia. He replaced previous starter Stetson Bennett against Mississippi State and finished with 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. His campaign finished with 392 yards and a touchdown toss to sophomore receiver George Pickens in the Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

Georgia’s quarterback situation created quite the frenzy over many fall months. The Bulldogs’ weren’t settled on a consistent option until Daniels grasped hold of the responsibilities late in the season. Georgia started D’Wan Mathis — who has since left the program and transferred to Temple — to open the season and Bennett replaced him.

Bennett held the job for a majority of the year as Daniels recovered from an ACL injury suffered in the 2019 season and competed for the job. Georgia made the switch after the Bennett-led offense lost games to Alabama and Florida. Daniels’ talents opened up the Bulldogs’ attack and led to a greater scoring output.

The potential of Daniels’ return means that Georgia has a proven, favorable option in 2021. If the California product were to leave, a quarterback frenzy may ensue again as fall practice begins in August.

Bennett returns to the program along with freshman Carson Beck — a freshman from Jacksonville, Fla. Those two are expected back, at least, as roster movement and use of the transfer portal could change their status.

Georgia does have a prized recruit coming to campus, however. Five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff has joined the program. He’s a local product from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart. Vandagriff suffered a torn PCL injury in his senior season of high school, but led his team to a state championship victory despite the setback.

Vandagriff’s father, according to multiple reports, said the newcomer will not need surgery to repair the injury. His timetable for recovery is unknown.

Vandagriff showed abilities as a dual-threat quarterback as a high school senior. He threw for 46 touchdowns and ran for 17.

If Daniels’ hint means a return, it’s good news for Georgia. He has become a piece of stability for the Bulldogs, and a solid signal caller could result in another season of contention.

Georgia opens the 2021 season with a neutral-site game against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.