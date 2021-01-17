Bulldogs Blog

UGA assistant leaving to be Big Ten defensive coordinator, reports say

Charlton Warren
Athens

Kirby Smart has a new hire to make.

Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren is leaving to accept a job as Indiana’s defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Sunday. He departs after two seasons on Georgia’s staff.

In the biggest games last season, Georgia’s secondary had its issues. Alabama and Florida both gashed the Bulldog defensive backs as the team finished 88th in the country in passing yards allowed per game at 248.7.

Along with Warren, Georgia is losing five key contributors from this year’s unit. Next year’s secondary will have a much different look, both on the field and on the sidelines.

Dan Lanning, the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, indicated via Twitter that he’s staying in Athens after reportedly being a favorite to take the same role at Texas.

