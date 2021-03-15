Georgia back in NCAA women’s tournament. Here’s the path for Lady Bulldogs

Georgia coach Joni Taylor reacts with Que Morrison (23) Georgia v Kentucky SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 5, 2020 in Greenville, SC. Todd Van Emst/SEC

Pick your best moves. The Georgia Lady Bulldogs are going dancing.

Georgia learned its NCAA tournament fate on Monday night while watching the selection show inside its friendly confines of Stegeman Coliseum. The Lady Bulldogs are a No. 3 seed and will face No. 14 Drexel in the opening round in the San Antonio, Texas bubble.

Georgia earned its spot on the No. 3 seed line for the first time since 2007. The program made Final Four appearances as a No. 3 seed in 1995 and 1999.

Drexel finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-8 record. The game is slated for Monday, March 22 at noon.

The top four seeds in Georgia’s part of the bracket — the Alamo Region — are Stanford, Louisville and Arkansas.

“You’re going to play against the best 64 teams in the country,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said on March 7 after the SEC championship loss to South Carolina. “It’s going to take everybody, the same toughness and grit that we’ve had and played with.”

The NCAA tournament berth and high seed comes after a 20-6 campaign. The Lady Bulldogs had signature SEC wins over Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Georgia also received a top-10 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since Dec. 31, 2010.

Georgia returns to its routine destination of the NCAA tournament — 34 appearances in 39 years — after missing the field of 64 in consecutive seasons. The program’s rebound and 20-win season won the SEC Coach of the Year honor for Taylor, the first time a Georgia coach won the honors since Andy Landers did so in 1996.

Georgia enters the NCAA tournament on a run. The Lady Bulldogs made a run in the SEC tournament in Greenville, with consecutive victories and their first conference championship appearance since 2004. South Carolina narrowly beat Georgia, 67-62.

The Lady Bulldogs boast their experience with four senior starters and a deep, talented bench to put them in a position to make a postseason run. Georgia is led by Jenna Staiti with 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, but has three players averaging double-digit scoring. Maya Caldwell, averaging 8.6 points per game, is the team’s hottest contributor with an average of 18.2 points per game over her last four contests.