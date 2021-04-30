Who is Tyson Campbell? What Jacksonville fans need to know about 2021 draft pick

Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell AP

After starting as a freshman, Tyson Campbell’s journey to the NFL is now complete.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the Georgia corner with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft — the very first selection of Friday’s two rounds. Campbell is the second Bulldog chosen in this year’s draft.

Here are five things Jacksonville fans should know about the newest addition to their secondary:

He starred at the University of Georgia

Campbell all started 10 games for Georgia in 2020, finishing tied for the team lead with five pass breakups and also registering 29 tackles. Over three years in Athens, Campbell started 24 games at corner.

What Mel Kiper said

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: “Campbell has outstanding top-end speed, especially for a taller cornerback. He has lined up primarily at left corner and played a mixture of man and zone coverages. He shows outstanding closing burst when the ball is in the air and makes up for some recognition mistakes as a result. He does a very good job of closing on balls thrown in front of him and limits yards after catch. And Campbell shows good aggressiveness in run support.”

Tyson Campbell and PFF

Pro Football Focus lists ball production as one of Campbell’s biggest weaknesses. His career forced incompletion rate stands at 10.5%, a mark behind most of the players in this season’s cornerback class.

40 time and NFL measurables

Campbell clocked a pair of sub-4.4 40-yard dash times at Georgia’s pro day in March. He also has great size for a corner, with NFL.com listing him at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds.

Where did he go to high school?

In high school, Campbell was coached by Patrick Surtain Sr., at American Heritage High School in Florida. Surtain Sr. is, of course, the father of fellow 2021 cornerback prospect Patrick Surtain Jr.