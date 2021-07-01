Former Georgia coach Mark Richt reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis via uplifting message

Mark Richt spent 15 seasons at Georgia AP

Former Georgia head coach football Mark Richt announced on Thursday evening that he’s facing a significant neurological illness.

Richt, who coached at Georgia for 15 seasons and Miami (Florida) for three years, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the disease is defined as a neurodegenerative disorder that affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. The symptoms develop slowly over the years and include tremors, limb rigidity, gait problems and bradykinesia.

“I’ve been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong,” Richt wrote in social media post. “I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven.”

Richt, who is 61, retired from coaching in 2018 after a 26-13 coaching record with the Hurricanes. He suffered a heart attack shortly after his departure from the profession. He is an analyst for the ACC Network and will continue his duties through the college football season, he said.

Richt recorded a 145-51 record during his long tenure at Georgia.

“Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease,” Richt said in his Twitter post. “In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See on on the ACC Network!”