Georgia Bulldogs’ offense awaits addition of ‘special talent’ Arik Gilbert

Arik Gilbert notched 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 AP

J.T. Daniels stood at the podium in his best formal look. He brought his Southern California swagger to the lights beaming downward at the Wynfrey Hotel to set the stage for another anticipated SEC season. Georgia’s quarterback expected to speak on his development and of the team’s expectations.

He heard it and responded with depth. But he heard about a teammate yet to wear a Bulldog uniform more than anything.

“I’ve been asked about Arik (Gilbert) more than anything today,” Daniels quipped.

Everyone who filled the ballroom had anticipation for the LSU transfer from Marietta who is a former five-star prospect and showed to be the unicorn of playmakers with a 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame. He will suit up for the Bulldogs on Sept. 4, according to head coach Kirby Smart, who told local reporters that Gilbert is eligible to play immediately at wide receiver.

Smart’s pursuit of Gilbert had an easy motive. He needed a player with a dynamic element. Smart uses time in his offseason to study offenses across the country, all of the most-productive offenses have a plethora of playmakers. Georgia carries an expectation into the 2021 season to raise its offense to another level with a full season of Daniels and enhanced development under second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Georgia’s playmaking corps recently faced depletion with star receiver George Pickens’ ACL tear — but Gilbert provides a semblance of replenishment.

The Bulldogs also have a returning core of Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and Dominick Blaylock (who seeks a healthy season after an ACL tear in consecutive seasons).

“Any time you can get a skill player that can do things with the ball, you’re always looking to be dynamic,” Smart said. “You look at teams that have won the national championship recently, they’re most dynamic on offense and at the skill positions.”

Gilbert notched 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, and had potential to be one of LSU’s next premier pass catchers behind the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Russell Gage.

He left Baton Rouge in December after being “homesick,” originally intended to transfer to Florida and created a bit of a saga. A change of heart landed the do-it-all offensive weapon in Athens.

“I think he’s going to be an All-Pro tight end, an All-American and has a chance to be a first round draft choice,” Orgeron said at the podium Monday. “We wish Arik the best. He’s an outstanding young man. His momma’s a great lady.”

“He’s an excellent player. I think he’s a mismatch for a lot of people that will go to guard him,” LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley said. “I’m excited to see what he does this coming year.”

Daniels walks away impressed after each interaction with Gilbert. The offensive leader notices Gilbert spending plenty of time mastering the intricacies of Georgia’s offense, much like Daniels. The coaches have taken a methodical approach to Gilbert mastering the learning curve for a Bulldog offense that presents numerous schemes in order to provide complexity for opposing defenses.

Gilbert shows it in each of the little details from signals to route running and reads by the defense.

“Arik spends hours with the coaches,” Daniels said. “He asks me a lot of questions. He has what he has by birth and combines that with what I call a ‘weekend worker.’ ”

Daniels might not have expected one of the hottest topics in Hoover to be a player who didn’t represent the program at SEC Media Days, much less someone who has yet to wear a Bulldog uniform.

After each question, though, Daniels’ answer is the same: It’s a glowing review.

“He does a lot of the things that really impress you regardless of his talent level, and then you add that to the level of talent he brings,” Daniels said. “He’s a special player.”