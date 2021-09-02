What matters most for Georgia-Clemson, Blaylock’s timetable and mascot battles

Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock AP

Kirby Smart doesn’t think his team is where it needs to be. He likes his 2021 group of Georgia Bulldogs, but there’s reason to believe they can improve.

Long, grueling days on the practice field for the past month-plus have resulted in evident progress. But reps against Georgia’s own team won’t cut it any longer. The Bulldogs need more.

“We need to go play,” Smart said.

A few days from now, Georgia gets that chance against its closest neighbor, Clemson, in a powerhouse game that will have millions of eyes on it. The Bulldogs take the field with more championship expectations, and start off on the prime-time stage against the Tigers.

The opening tests don’t come any bigger than this one.

Fans have nerves as if they’re suiting up to play, but they’ve also got questions. Let’s answer them. Welcome to a new segment at The Telegraph — a mailbag.

▪ Which under-the-radar player makes an impact for UGA against Clemson? — Clay C.

Sudge: Georgia won’t be afraid to play some of its young talent against Clemson, especially given that most of them were early enrollees and had a spring practice. Some new (or somewhat new) Bulldogs could emerge against the Tigers, so I will give you a pick at each position.

Offensively, Smart and many others have highlighted Brock Bowers. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from wine country in California has caught some eyes with blocking ability and getting open to make significant catches during practice and scrimmages. Georgia could be without Darnell Washington, while Brett Seither and Ryland Goede have been around for a while and haven’t gotten much opportunity.

The player not many have spoken of is 185-pound Ladd McConkey from small town northwest Georgia. McConkey missed a big chunk of the 2020 season for COVID-19 reasons, Smart revealed at an earlier date, and didn’t have as many development opportunities. He’s got quickness and elusiveness with a smaller 6-foot frame, and could be a piece the Bulldogs use. He notched 28 yards and four catches in the G-Day spring game. Expect more as the season goes along.

It’ll be about the cornerback position with Georgia’s defense, especially with Tykee Smith (foot) expected to be out. There’s no clear starter opposite Derion Kendrick, so it’ll be a new face regardless. Ameer Speed, who is far from a young player, could earn his first-ever spot and significant opportunity. Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo, who missed 2020 with a shoulder injury, could be the next fan favorite at the position. Earlier in camp, Smart also gave credit to Kamari Lassiter, so he could get some snaps as a true freshman.

▪ When you look at the totality of the season, which team is in a worse spot with a loss? — Jon

One thing that has been made clear by most is that the hype surrounding the Georgia-Clemson showdown doesn’t quite match its importance. We all know that this is an opening game against two very likely playoff contenders. Regardless of the result, both teams are probably sitting in their facilities in early December with hopes of hearing their name called.

An argument can be made for both sides. Georgia and Clemson have softer conference slates, and the Bulldogs’ next-toughest opponent isn’t for nearly two months against Florida in Jacksonville. These teams are favored to play in their respective conference championships, but I will tag this as a more-important game for Georgia given its lack of success against Alabama when it comes down to lifting the trophy in Atlanta.

Georgia would have a tough time reaching the semifinal with two losses, and Clemson’s road — including its expected return to Charlotte for the ACC title game — is a bit cushier.

It sure seems like a big special teams play could swing this game. Who has the edge in the special teams battle, and should Scott Cochran’s absence worry UGA fans? — Graham C.

Let’s start with outlining who will take those special teams’ responsibilities for Georgia. The specialists are the same ones: punter Jake Camarda, place-kicker Jack Podlesny and long snapper Payne Walker. The departure of Tyrique Stevenson and a pre-camp injury to Kearis Jackson leaves things open on the return units. Kirby Smart said Tuesday that things are undecided, but laid out options.

Punt return: Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson, Derion Kendrick or Jermaine Burton

Kick return: James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, Zamir White and the four names listed above

Smart said that kickoff return will consist of “more of the (running) backs” and each of the options are neck and neck, he said, to win the return roles.

Back to the question. Even though special teams haven’t been discussed a ton, Smart realizes the importance as he obsesses over that unit each week as often as any other. Georgia will need to avoid mistakes and win the field position battle in order to have a solid shot against Clemson, and the Bulldogs haven’t discarded that.

Georgia feels comfortable with its staff tending to the special teams’ unit. Scott Cochran had a lot of value, but it became interesting when Smart revealed that Georgia took a by-committee approach when coaching the unit anyways. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley handles punts, while new off-field coach Robbie Discher helped in many ways, too. While Georgia will welcome Cochran back, Will Muschamp should do just fine when taking the sideline and managing special teams.

▪ Where is Dominick Blaylock with his rehab? — Jay N.

Smart smiled. He can’t help but empathize with his young receiver’s journey when asked about Dominick Blaylock’s progress. He shared an update Tuesday, with plenty of good news regarding a player who many Bulldog fans fell instantly in love with. Blaylock won’t suit up against the Tigers, but he is drawing closer to a return.

Blaylock has been taking reps on scout team, and the primary concern is building confidence in his knee after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the same knee twice. Blaylock recently ran routes in practice, but the Bulldogs will take a patient approach much like they did with quarterback JT Daniels, who dealt with the same ailment.

▪ What’s the biggest matchup to focus on? Georgia’s defensive backs versus Clemson wide receivers, or the lines of scrimmage? — Mark M.

It has to be wide receivers, right? I feel like Georgia and Clemson are pretty even on the lines of scrimmage, although that’s what the game will come down to, as every bigger game does. Each team has big bodies and experience on the offensive and defensive lines.

The playmakers are where things differentiate. Clemson not only welcomes back star Justyn Ross, but the Tigers have 6-foot-4- and 6-foot-5 pass catchers across the board. How does Georgia’s secondary match up with that? Speed said Tuesday that the Bulldogs eagerly await the challenge, and that their unit is bigger than it has been in past years.

All in all, while receivers might need more focus when watching the game, it’ll boil down to the action up front. The ultimate goal will be for Georgia to keep quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in check, and it starts with pass rush and finishes with limiting playmakers.

▪ Do you think Uga could beat a live tiger in a fight? — McClain B.

I’ll never forget New Orleans in 2019 on that New Year’s night. Uga, as is customary, was chilling and taking it all in at the then-Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Bevo didn’t want to play around. We all saw him buck up, and he must’ve won because Sam Ehlinger proclaimed Texas as “back.”

Uga is the most-relaxed dog in the conference, so his only chance against a live tiger would be a race to see who could remain the calmest. I’ll take the tiger in a fight, but the football score might say differently.

▪ Who is more terrifying: The Clemson tiger mascot or Spike? — Clay C.

As someone who has spent plenty of days inside Stegeman Coliseum, I know Spike fairly well. The inflatable goofball who stands on his head and does many strange things, the blow-up bulldog wins far and away. In 2018, The Telegraph had a reporter wear Spike’s costume. That’ll tell you all you need to know.

Clemson’s mascot, by the way, is nameless and therefore disqualified. But those eyes, yeah, not too sure about those either.