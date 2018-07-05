Central Red Devils running back A’montae Spivey names his top five schools

Central running back A’montae Spivey named his top five schools on Wednesday. The rising senior has Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, UL-Lafayette and LSU as his top options at this point.
Spivey, who is considered a three-star running back per 247Sports’ composite rankings, explained what it was about the five schools he named.
“It came down to what schools could help me showcase my talent and also the schools that can prepare me mentally and physically to go to the next level,” Spivey said.
Arkansas has been one of the teams at the forefront of Spivey’s recruitment, and the Razorbacks were rewarded by making his list. Spivey said he enjoyed his visit to Fayetteville on June 7 and added he has a good relationship with running backs coach Jeff Traylor.
Spivey also said the Razorbacks coaches are straight shooters, which is something he admires.
“As an athlete that’s being recruited by multiple schools, you appreciate the real in people knowing that you’re in a business that shows you what you want to see at the moment,” Spivey said.
Missouri, meanwhile, entices Spivey because of the style of football they play. The Tigers implement a high-power offense and are coming off a season in which they averaged 37.5 points per game.
“I feel like I can really thrive in their system,” Spivey said. “Plus, my mom likes the educational side of them.”
Spivey expects to work hard in order to play early at the school he chooses, and the prospect of doing that at Purdue interests him. The Boilermakers have two seniors and two juniors going into the 2018 season, leaving the door open for Spivey to find himself in the mix early on.
“If I did go there, my chances to touch the field (early) would be really high,” Spivey said.
UL-Lafayette stands out as a wild card among Spivey’s top five, but he explained why they’re in the mix. He said the Ragin’ Cajuns playing in the Sun Belt Conference is not an issue, and they offer just as much as some of the other schools involved in his recruitment.
“Their whole coaching staff is full of personable people, and (cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge) always keeps up with me,” Spivey said. “I’m trying to get down there on a visit really soon.”
The other option in Louisiana, LSU, stands out to Spivey for a number of reasons.
“What can’t I say about LSU?” Spivey said. “They’re RBU, they’ve established themselves in the best conference in the country and if I work hard enough I could play early there, too.”
Another enticing factor with LSU is a chance to follow his high school quarterback to the next level. Peter Parrish committed to LSU on June 22, and Spivey said the Central quarterback has been recruiting him to go to Baton Rouge just as hard as the Tigers coaches.
Spivey, who rushed for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season, said he doesn’t have a timetable for commiting. He also said his list of schools is not set in stone, and it could change at any time.
As Spivey continues to study his options, he knows the top factors he wants to see from each school.
“I’ll go to the best place (where) I can win national championships and receive a good education,” Spivey said.
