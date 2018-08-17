Football players at this Georgia high school walk out over practice conditions

As an investigation over conditions for football players at the University of Maryland continues, players at a high school in Georgia decided to take manners of a similar nature into their own hands.
According to Score Atlanta and the AJC’s Adam Krohn, nearly all of the Grayson High School Rams protested practice conditions on Wednesday and eventually walked out. Per the Score Atlanta report, the players took specific issue with part of practice “which involved full-force hitting in shorts, a source said.”
The Grayson players’ practice boycott initially called for the ouster of head coach Christian Hunnicutt, who is entering his second year on the job. The two sides met after the walkout, and “during the meeting, Hunnicutt apologized for the rough practice conditions and promised lighter practices moving forward,” Score Atlanta and Krohn reported.
The report said practice resumed as usual on Thursday.
The Rams have been one of the true powerhouses in Georgia’s Class 7A — the state’s highest classification — over the past few years. Grayson is coming off a 10-2 season that followed a 14-1 campaign in 2016 in which the Rams won the state championship with then-head coach Jeff Herron.
Grayson begins its 2018 season by hosting Tucker on Sept. 25.
