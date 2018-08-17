Live scores from this weekend’s Chattahoochee Valley high school football games

Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
August 17, 2018 12:53 PM

The Ledger-Enquirer is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for Chattahoochee Valley high school sports results.

On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from high school football teams like the Central-Phenix City Red Devils, Carver High Tigers, Northside Patriots and other games across our local coverage area.

To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.

In addition to the teams listed above, areas covered include Muscogee County, Harris County, Russell County and more.

