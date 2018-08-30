High school football kicks off Labor Day weekend events
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
Here's a quick look behind the scene's of the Ledger-Enquirer's recent photo shoot for the Dandy Dozen, a pre-season selection of some of the top high school football players in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Trinity Thomas is a student with a GPA of 4.1 at Spencer High. She is also the color guard commander at the school, carrying on the family tradition of participating in JROTC. Her dad, an alumnus of Spencer, held the same position in the 1990s. He
Four girls at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School have taken on the duty of delivering water to football players and coaches on the sideline. This year, coaches decided to reward their hard work with team uniforms.
John Drew, 82, a football coach at Northside High School in Columbus, has been coaching football for 57 years. The season is his last of the coaching career. "When you see a kid developing close to his full potential, it makes me feel great," Drew
This football season, Harris County High students bring back the school's Noise Boys tradition after three years of suspension. The Noise Boys are known for painting their entire upper bodies and cheering crowds at football games. Meet the ten Noi
Aaliyah Redding, a ninth-grader at Shaw High School, said she has loved cheerleading since she was little. Despite her disability, she wants to prove that she can cheer as others do. She has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and now she is a
Over almost 30 years of his sports announcing career, Tim Marshall said he has announced at least 500 high school football game. “At the stadium, I am the voice above the crowd. People cannot see me, but I can see them.” Marshall said, “They can h
The Northside High School Patriots said their red, white and blue costumes show their school spirit. The school's colorful student section adds fun to football games. Watch why the Patriots picked their costumes and how they found them.
Traymon Avery and Jayden Riley, two drum majors from Carver High School in Columbus, didn't know each other until they attended a drum major tryout at the school. After a year of being partners, the two described their bonds as "unbreakable."