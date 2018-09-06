97-yard kickoff return for TD sparks Columbus High victory over Westover

Westover got on the scoreboard first with a field goal, but Columbus senior Ian Rome ensured that lead was short-lived.
Rome returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Blue Devils over the Patriots 46-26 Thursday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
“He jump-started us,” said Columbus head coach Phil Marino.
Columbus never trailed again and led 39-6 at halftime.
The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1-AAAA. The Patriots fell to 1-2 and 0-1.
“We just played lights-out in the first half,” Marino said. “We turned a couple of turnovers into points, and our defense was outstanding. We just were able to keep them down.”
Columbus senior quarterback Donovan Carter completed 18 of 22 passes for 189 yards, four touchdown and no interceptions. His most productive target was senior wide receiver Caleb Bailey, whose eight receptions totaled 72 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Tre Peterson was the standout on the ground with 17 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Senior linebacker Bryce Owens led the Blue Devils on defense with five total tackles, including two sacks.
