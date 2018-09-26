Bragging rights and the Broocelli Jug are on the line. Here’s this week’s high school football schedule

Brookstone hosts rival Pacelli Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for bragging rights and the chance to hold onto the Broocelli jug for another year. The football game is one of many featuring teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here's a peek at the schedule.
Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.

